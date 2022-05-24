Visitors who look forward to using two recreational spots will have to find alternatives as the Army Corps of Engineers Alaska District (USACE) conducts construction projects in the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole.
The Silt Blanket Parking Area at Laurance Road will be closed until July 1 while construction crews reinforce a dam embankment with a concrete barrier, according to a Corps news release. “The purpose of the project is to address aging infrastructure and provide the greater Fairbanks region with protection during high-water events on the Chena River for many years to come,” it states.
Vehicle and foot traffic is restricted, but the public can access day-use areas along Laurance Road. Visitors can access the floodplain from these spots or take the stairs or ramps that cross over the dam.
Day-use parking spots are clearly marked, according USACE; Driving or parking on the ramps or shoulders of the roadway isn’t allowed.
Access to Moose Creek Road closed Monday and will remain closed for the summer while the Corps works on a repair project for the Sill Protection Groin. The structure protects Chena Project from erosion and encroachment from the Tanana River.
According to USACE, the project will keep Moose Creek Road closed until its completion in October.
Overall, Moose Creek Dam is undergoing extensive renovation labeled as a “mega project” expected to go through 2026. According to USACE, the Bauer Foundation Corp. of Florida was awarded a $75.5 million contract from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding to “establish a mix-in-place concrete barrier wall at the base of the dam that spans 6,200 linear feet at depths of up to 65 feet.”
“The successful completion of this modification project will allow us to address risks associated with aging infrastructure and deliver upgraded infrastructure that is built to last,” said Mark DeRocchi, chief of the Engineering, Construction and Operations Division, in a news release.
Built in the 1970s following the devastating 1967 flood, Moose Creek Dam has protected Fairbanks, North Pole and Fort Wainwright 30 times over its existence from flooding.
USACE also recommends residents in low-lying areas to keep up-to-date on weather and river conditions given the record snowfall this past season.
It indicated it may need to operate to Moose Creek Dam to reduce flood risks and to remove belongings from low-lying areas, such as basements and crawl spaces, to protect these items from potential flood damage.
“Public safety is always our top priority,” DeRocchi said.
For more information on the project and closures, visit www.poa.usace.army.mil.