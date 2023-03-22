Noyes Slough Reflection

Clouds are reflected in the calm surface of Noyes Slough as seen from the Aurora Drive bridge Monday afternoon, August 28, 2017.

The bridge on Aurora Drive over Noyes Slough will close Monday for demolition.

The Department of Transportation also announced the closure of Aurora Drive between Bridgewater Street and Willow Street. Noyes Slough will be closed to traffic from March 27 to April 6 and intermittently throughout the construction period. The new bridge is expected to open by the end of October.

