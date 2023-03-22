The bridge on Aurora Drive over Noyes Slough will close Monday for demolition.
The Department of Transportation also announced the closure of Aurora Drive between Bridgewater Street and Willow Street. Noyes Slough will be closed to traffic from March 27 to April 6 and intermittently throughout the construction period. The new bridge is expected to open by the end of October.
HC Contractors will demolish the existing bridge, construct a new bridge, install new water main relocation across the slough, replace the waterline under Aurora Drive, slip-line existing sewer line across the slough, install ADA-compliant sidewalks and curb ramps, and repave the road.
DOT will hold an open house from 4:30-6:30 p.m. today at Randy Smith Middle School to answer any questions about the scope of work and traffic impacts.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com