Construction on the Aurora Bridge is on hold until next summer due to manufacturing delays.
The bridge on Aurora Drive over Noyes Slough closed March 27 for demolition.
The new bridge was expected to open by the end of October, but due to manufacturing delays on the seven concrete girders that span the slough, construction will not be completed this year, according to Department of Transportation spokesperson John Perreault.
“While it is a serious inconvenience, Alaska DOT&PF wants to do the job right the first time and will finish the bridge by the end of June 2024,” Perreault said.
In addition to building the new bridge, HC Contractors will install new water main relocation across the slough, replace the waterline under Aurora Drive, slip-line existing sewer line across the slough, install ADA-compliant sidewalks and curb ramps, and repave the road.
