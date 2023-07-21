ConocoPhillips Alaska will be required to pay a $913,796 fine for a 2022 well blowout that caused a weeks-long natural gas leak at its North Slope Alpine oil field.

The order was issued on Wednesday by Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, the state’s regulatory agency, cementing its original June 28 enforcement notice on the incident.

