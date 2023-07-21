ConocoPhillips Alaska will be required to pay a $913,796 fine for a 2022 well blowout that caused a weeks-long natural gas leak at its North Slope Alpine oil field.
The order was issued on Wednesday by Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, the state’s regulatory agency, cementing its original June 28 enforcement notice on the incident.
The commission’s order stipulates ConocoPhillips must pay the fine within 10 days. The order also represents one of the largest penalties levied by the AOGCC.
The penalty involves four financial components, including $760,000 fine for failure to properly case and cement the well which would have confined fluids to the wellbore, a $33,796.80 fine for wasteful discharge of natural gas into the atmosphere, $100,000 for its poor conduct in operations and $20,000 for flawed well safety valve systems.
Overall, the commission concluded ConocoPhillips violated five separate state regulations or laws that caused a shallow blowout.
According to the commission’s June 28 enforcement notice, ConocoPhillips Alaska discovered the release on March 4, 2022 from freeze-protection well work done days before blow-out occurred.
The blowout sent 7.2 million cubic feet of gas into the atmosphere over 66 days from multiple sources, including cracks in the drill site’s gravel pad. ConocoPhillips reported that it had captured 23.3 million cubic feet of released gas before it could enter the atmosphere.
Because of the incident, ConocoPhillips briefly suspended operations on the oil field while it sought to contain the gas leak and relocated 300 of the site’s 400 workers.
The AOGCC’s report noted that ConocoPhillips knew the area contained natural gas but took no action in sealing it.
The AOGCC’s penalty on Wednesday noted that ConocoPhillips “did not request informal review nor a public hearing” on its June 28 findings and “has not disputed the findings in the notice nor the proposed civil penalty.”
The company in a written statement acknowledged the findings and has since made improvements in its operations, training and procedures since last year’s incident. The company added it recognizes “that it is a privilege to operate on the North Slope and in Alaska.”
