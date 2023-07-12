Fatal downtown shooting

Dorothy Resch Chomicz/News-Miner

Fairbanks police block off a section of Cushman Street and Second Street in downtown Friday, May 6, 2022, after a fatal shooting.

 Dorothy Resch Chomicz/News-Miner

The Fairbanks City Council advanced an ordinance Monday night that would bump the hourly base wage for sworn police officers by $4, but only after some council members addressed how the increase would be accomplished.

The pay increase is one piece of a three-part solution sponsored by Mayor David Pruhs to retain and recruit police officers for the Fairbanks Police Department.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.