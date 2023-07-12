The Fairbanks City Council advanced an ordinance Monday night that would bump the hourly base wage for sworn police officers by $4, but only after some council members addressed how the increase would be accomplished.
The pay increase is one piece of a three-part solution sponsored by Mayor David Pruhs to retain and recruit police officers for the Fairbanks Police Department.
The department was budgeted for 44 sworn positions, from the police chief on down, but only had 29 officers total. The lack of officers has required FPD to become creative with its patrol schedule and scale back on special assignments.
The $4/hourly increase, along with a $10,000 annual retirement/life insurance policy and a $60,000 lateral officer hiring bonus, all come with the cost of reducing the number of officer positions from 44 to 37 spots.
Additionally, the lateral hiring bonus will expire on Dec. 31, 2024, unless the council extends it.
The pay increase, however, will be done as a budget amendment than as an amendment to the collective bargaining agreement with the Fairbanks Police Department Employees Association, something that caused concern with Councilmember Jerry Cleworth.
“I think we need to understand the mechanics of this,” Cleworth said. “I’ve got some concerns and some red flags.
Pruhs said while the pay increase would be effective for the remainder of 2023 based on the premise to get everyone on the same page.
“The easiest and quickest way was to present to [the council] a budget amendment — so it goes through the process of two readings,” Pruhs said, adding changes could be made right up until final adoption.
The other option — amending the police union contract — would limit the council to a yes or no vote, or send any changes back to the negotiation table.
“You don’t get to debate that option with regard to changes,” Pruhs said. “With a budget amendment, you could say yes or no, debate it or change during public discussion .. it’s the easiest.”
Cleworth noted while the city saw a $1.5 million windfall in its projected property tax revenue after voters approved simplifying the city’s tax revenue camp, it will likely only see $680,000 in new money.
He added if the city incorporates the raises into next year’s budget, it could cost $400,000, on top of $260,000 increase with pending approval of a new union contract with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1547. The IBEW Local 1547 contract will include pay raises.
“If this were the plan, I would almost be more in favor of doing a bonus at the end of the year,” Cleworth said. “It would achieve the same thing and hopefully achieve some longevity.”
Cleworth said the pay increase, combined with other two police officer incentives, created some that the city may be stretching its resources.
“I understand that [the money] is coming from cutting positions, but is that what we really want to do?” Cleworth asked. “We’ve religiously kept 42 officers in the budget, plus two public safety assistants, but that’s going away in order to do that.”
His largest concern, he said, was the speed at which the police incentives are being voted on.
“There are so many moving pieces that I’m not comfortable with, especially when looking down the road a year on what we can and cannot commit to,” Cleworth said.
Councilmembers John Ringstad and Lonny Marney had concerns about the raises being included in a budget amendment rather than part of the union contract.
Ringstad said believed it would be a permanent pay increase.
“I have the concern of doing something for four months and then having our folks feeling like we are pulling the rug on them,” Ringstad said.
Marney voted against advancing the ordinance based on similar concerns.
“As an employee, I wouldn’t trust this,” Marney said. “It’s like ‘you giveth and you taketh,’ and that is what we are doing here.”
He said he did not understand why the city council deviated from the possibility of adjusting its agreement with the police union.
“I hope we are not afraid of negotiations because this is basically a gift [to the union],” Marney said.
The council voted 5-1, with Marney dissenting, to advance the ordinance to a July 24 meeting. Pruhs noted the council will hold a work session before then to discuss any refinements.