The six-week long ice sculpting event is halfway through at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds. Artists from around the globe have been sculpting a collective 1.2 million pounds of ice into sculptures for the international competition.
The park is open daily until March 31.
Multi-Block Classic: Results and commentary
1. Silas Firth, Barnabus Firth, Aurora Fagan and Ben Firth — “White Friday”
Ben Firth said their sculpture is based on an event during World War I called White Friday in which avalanches struck and killed hundreds of Italian and Austro-Hungarian soldiers in the Alps.
“It’s a piece to depict the bravery and dedication of those men and that great loss,” Ben Firth said. He focused on carving the main solider, he said.
He continued, “What worked so well is everybody got assigned a part that was within their strengths.”
“They’re a great team to work with,” Firth said. The team was made up of Ben Firth, who began ice carving in 1999 in Fairbanks, and three of his children. He now lives in Anchor Point.
2. Junichi Nakamura, Shinichi Sawamura, Benjamin Rand and Paul Miller — “Fight Back”
3. Steve Brice, Burr Rasmussen, Roland “Reverend Butter” De La Garza and David Smith — “The Ice Man Cometh”
Rasmussen said he came up with doing an inside out carving in 2019 for his carving, Valhalla, and used the same technique this year to carve the Ice Man inside of a block of ice. He said Brice came up with the idea of having the team of sculptors be a part of the sculpture as they carve the ice man out.
Rasmussen also competed in the double-block classic with a sculpture called “Ride the Lightning,” which depicted a cowboy riding an electric guitar on a bolt of lightning. He said the most challenging part was placing the cowboy on top.
Double-Block Classic: Results
1. Junichi Nakamura and Dean DeMarais — “Gladiator”
2. Steve and Heather Brice — “On Patrol”
3. Todd Dawson and Andrew Thistlewaite — “Gold Rush”
Single-Block Classic: Results and commentary
1. Dean DeMarais — “Never Alone”
DeMaris has been competing in the World Ice Art Championship for over 23 years. He said that after working year round to design a sculpture and polish the craft, it’s an awesome feeling to win the single-block classic.
“It’s a wonderful feeling knowing you’ve accomplished the task,” DeMaris said. He called it a “great opportunity” to carve such large pieces of ice and do what you want as an artist.
2. Junichi Nakamura — “Sage of the Forest”
3. Joshua King — “Year of the Hare”
The Youth Classic competition is March 13 to March 16. Awards are at 7:30 p.m. March 17. Team members in this category are ages 13 to 18.
The family snow competition is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for families, couples and individuals over 12-years-old.
Tickets can be purchased from icealaska.com/tickets. Tickets are $6 for children over 6 years old, $17 for adults, and $12 for military members and seniors. Children under the age of 5 are admitted free. A season pass costs $35.
Ice Alaska is open from noon to 10 p.m. through March 31. It is located at the Tanana State Fairgrounds at 1800 College Road.
