Boston-based flight company Merlin, in partnership with the Alaska Center for UAS Integration (ACUASI) at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, received a $1 million federal contract to deploy an automatic air cargo delivery network.
According to a joint news release, Merlin, ACUASI and Events Air Cargo will deploy an automated plane for flight trials along three destinations starting this summer.
The goal is to determine how to safely integrate the technology into the national air space “with an aim of reaching underserved areas of Alaska to enable better access to supplies while reducing the significant safety risk to today’s pilots.”
“This program will help thousands of our state’s remote residents to acquire supplies necessary to sustain life and it’s exciting that the advent of new technologies can drive greater equity and access across our communities,” said Cathy Cahill, ACUASI’s director, in the news release.
During the trial period, the routes will originate from Fairbanks and separately fly to Fort Yukon, Galena, Prudhoe Bay, Huslia and Tanana. Merlin will use crewed aircraft “augmented with the Merlin Pilot, its integrated hardware and software solution” to serve the destinations and will monitor the flights with safety pilots.
"The Merlin Pilot is being developed to make the skies safer and more accessible,” said Matthew George, Merlin’s co-founder and CEO. “These initial flight trials are vital to maturing our in-flight capabilities and it’s rewarding that this work will also serve a material need in the communities of Alaska.”
George added Merlin has already conducted hundreds of missions with automated system at its test facility in Mojave, California.
Cahill noted the new partnership benefits rural Alaska communities.
“Remote communities rely on air cargo deliveries for vital supplies such as milk, mail and medicine,” Cahill said. “Working with Merlin on these flight trials benefits our residents and provides data with each flight that will create not only a safer airspace in Alaska but technology that is applicable worldwide.”
UAF’s drone program has slowly built up partners in both the private and public sector over the past decade. The university was selected as one of the first test sites by the Federal Aviation Administration in 2013 to begin safely integrating autonomous aircraft into the national air system.
In February, ACUASI secured an industry first when the FAA granted a regulatory waiver, which supports aircraft manufacturers and operators’ ability to prove their drones can safely be certified for flight in the airspace. Prior to the waiver, applicants were required to undergo a lengthy review process to secure a special certificate.
ACUASI also plans to start test flight operations with partner agencies from Nenana Municipal Airport and has plans for other sites in Palmer and Valdez. The program already owns several unmanned aircraft and operate from Fairbanks International Airport.
