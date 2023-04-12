Flying Drones

Nick Adkins helps a visitor try their hand at flying a simulated drone, through the Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration.

Boston-based flight company Merlin, in partnership with the Alaska Center for UAS Integration (ACUASI) at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, received a $1 million federal contract to deploy an automatic air cargo delivery network.

According to a joint news release, Merlin, ACUASI and Events Air Cargo will deploy an automated plane for flight trials along three destinations starting this summer.

