Companions Inc. hosted its annual fundraiser Saturday afternoon at the Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds.

Bobbi Ross, a volunteer and board of directors member, said that Companions Inc. volunteers and their pets travel to the Denali Center, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, the Pioneer Home, the Fairbanks Senior Center and other local facilities to facilitate pet therapy.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.