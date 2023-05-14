Companions Inc. hosted its annual fundraiser Saturday afternoon at the Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds.
Bobbi Ross, a volunteer and board of directors member, said that Companions Inc. volunteers and their pets travel to the Denali Center, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, the Pioneer Home, the Fairbanks Senior Center and other local facilities to facilitate pet therapy.
People in facilities such as those can’t have pets with them, so bringing animals to residents brightens them up, Ross said. “The animals bring light and joy into a difficult situation,” she said.
The annual event focuses around a silent auction to raise money for the organization. “We have the most generous community,” Ross said.
Melanie Hinszman has volunteered with the organization since its start in 1986. “It gives a lot of people so much joy,” she said. Her dog loves people, she said, and he will always put his head in people’s laps.
Hinszman explained that animals must be calm, well groomed, pass health screenings, and be comfortable with new people and smells to be apart of the program.
Companions Inc. volunteers administered the Canine Good Citizen Test for dogs. Kristi Davis explained that the CGC is a test that evaluates dogs on how good of a citizen they are. They have to come when called, sit, accept pets from a stranger, stay when their owner walks away, and react well to other animals. Davis said some landlords require the CGC, and Companions Inc. requires dogs to pass the test to be part of the program.
Dunnette Marts has hopes that her 5-year-old golden retriever, Leo, will join Companions Inc. “He’s too good of a dog to waste,” she said. Leo loves people and kids, and is loving and sensitive, she said.
Dog handlers practiced handling their dogs for the Tanana Valley Kennel Club competition during Memorial Day weekend. Jailynn Badger, 13, is a junior handler with the Alaska K9 Center. She said that she practiced the conformation part of the competition with a cream long-haired dachshund puppy. Conformation is where the handlers make their dogs look pretty, she said. The handlers walk the dog around, get the dog examined on a table by the judge, and walk the dog in a group.
Other community pet organizations and businesses attended the event.
Cora Lammers, from Mt. McKinley Animal Hospital, said the clinic was raising money for Paisley Paws, a charitable pet fund to use during emergencies if an owner can’t afford vet care. Phoebe Smart, from Chena Veterinary Clinic, said she was encouraging pet owners to consider pet insurance.
Alicia Andrus, from the Interior Rabbit and Cavy Club, said that rabbits are the third most popular pet in the U.S. “We like to show people that there is someone to reach out to with rabbit questions and for support,” she said. She encouraged residents to attend the annual midnight sun show.
