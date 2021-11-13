Family and friends of Harley Ray Titus gathered alongside local leaders on Friday to remember and honor the 41 year old, who was killed last week. The memorial included speeches by Titus’s mother and uncle as well as religious leaders and Fairbanks officials followed by a candlelit vigil. The ceremony was held at the West Fairbanks Safeway, where Titus was fatally shot on Nov. 7.
To a large crowd, several speakers expressed a sense of shock and disbelief; the manner in which Titus’s life was taken made it even more difficult to come to terms with, they said.
“It’s very sad to see a young man like this who had so much potential being taken away from us the way that it happened,” said Steve Ginnis, “It’s really hard to express our emotions around something like this.”
Several speakers acknowledged that there are many questions surrounding Titus’s death, questions which may not be answered.
“It’s shocking to us, it’s shocking to the community, and we’re left, the same as you, with [wondering] why?,” Fairbanks Police Department Deputy Chief Richard Sweet said.
But, as people struggled to grasp the senseless tragedy, the overall message was one of hope and unity in the face of loss. As organizer Peter Captain Jr. put it, “This is where the healing starts.”
Central to the healing was remembering. Titus was described by many as a gentle man, who loved and cared for others and embraced his Athabaskan heritage. Titus’s mother gave an emotional speech thanking both the people for their support and God.
The next step is moving forward. Ginnis acknowledged that in a situation like this, it is “hard not to be revengeful.” However, he said, as learned from elders, the Alaska Native culture emphasizes forgiveness. Titus, Ginnis said, would want people to lift one another up and love and care for one another, “just like he exhibited in his life.”
“I ask everyone to keep that in mind,” Ginnis added.
The case is now in the hands of the judicial system and should be left to them to decide, Ginnis said. He acknowledged that, given a history of injustice and discrimination, trusting the court system can be difficult for Indigenous peoples. However, Ginnis said, “I hope and pray in this particular case that justice is done to the fullest.”
Sweet said that the Fairbanks Police Department is working with the District Attorney’s office to make sure that there is justice for Titus. Even though they are doing what they can, Sweet recognized that it was not enough. “We know that’s not solace, that doesn’t bring him back.”
Several people, including Titus’s mother, mentioned turning to God for support. Rev. Shirley Lee urged people not to “dwell in the bad or be overwhelmed by sadness.” Instead, she said, to ask God for comfort and guidance “out of the darkness.”
With that, people funneled out of the store and into the parking lot, where they lit candles in Titus’s memory.