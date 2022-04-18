Two Rivers Elementary’s incoming principal sees her school as an extension of the overall community.
“It’s a small school and the relationships you can build out here are strong,” Allison Wylde said. “You know the entire families of the students you are teaching.”
Wylde had been teaching at Two Rivers School since 2016. Two Rivers School was her first full-time job, something she’s embraced.
As a small K-8 school with around 70 students, Wylde said grade levels can blend.
“I’m teaching three grade levels this year in one class, and that can have its challenges sometimes,” Wylde said. “But I love the rural nature of our school and it’s an amazing place to be.”
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District named Wylde as Two Rivers’ principal for the new school year.
“I’m just really excited to build back up involvement with our parents, build up our middle school and provide more options,”Wylde said. “I’m ready to be that bridge between the community, students and school.”
Coming to Fairbanks
A Virginia transplant, Wylde moved to the Fairbanks area in 1996, after graduating high school.
“I had some friends up here and came up to explore the area and pursued my college education here,” Wylde said. “I was working in a mountaineering store and just had this allure for Alaska, ended up making some connections with people here.”
Wylde initially earned her undergraduate degree in biology with pre-veterinary focus from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
“I was living the cabin life to begin with and really loved it,” Wylde said. “Living in a harsh environment like ours allows us to figure out who we are and push our limits.”
Wylde met her husband, Theo DeLaca, while living in the Interior and moved to the Two Rivers area, raising a family in the process.
A shift toward teaching
Wylde said she initially homeschooled her children and “fell in love with education.” She decided to return to school to earn her teaching certificate and completed her teacher internship at Pearl Creek Elementary in Fairbanks. She spent time teaching at Watershed Charter School and did a practicum in Elim.
Wylde worked with the Fairbanks Literacy Council through the AmeriCorps VISTA program.
“I was part of literacy at different levels and taught computer literacy classes,” Wylde said. “I’m a lifelong learner and have just always loved education.”
Wylde initially wanted to pursue biology as a career “because I felt it gave me a better foundation as a teacher.”
A Two Rivers farm life
Wylde said life in Two Rivers provides a quiet, tight-knit community experience.
“It’s just an amazing place to be,” she said. “We have a lot of space and privacy out here.”
She said Two Rivers is also a “strong, resilient community” with most living along or off one road.
“Two Rivers has been through a lot in the last few years, so people band together to support each other,” Wylde said.
Wylde said she and her husband initially moved to Two Rivers in 2001 after becoming involved in mushing.
“Two Rivers was a perfect fit, so we bought land during one of the borough auctions, built our home and farm,” she said.
Feedback Farm was launched initially as a way to feed their family and sustain themselves.
There is no dog team today, but Feedback Farm continues to thrive, Wylde said.
“It feels good growing your own food, providing it for yourself and sharing it with others,” she said. “It’s something I bring into my classroom for lessons all the time.”