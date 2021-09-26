A long-time pastor and former military serviceman, Jonathan Bagwill is running for Seat B on the Fairbanks City Council.
Bagwil, 47, was born at Fort Wainwright but traveled for his father’s military career while growing up. He moved back to Alaska in 1994, married his wife Cathy in 1995, and they’ve been here since. A pastor for 13 years, Bagwill has also served in Alaska Army and Alaska Air National Guards and worked various jobs, from being an electrician to working in the service industry.
“I just have a very deep-rooted love for people,” he said. “I love to serve, which is the only thing that brought me into politics.”
Bagwill was first appointed to the City Council in July 2017 to fill a vacated seat. In his experience on the council, he said he learned the importance of local politics and “how much impact someone could actually have, if they would respect all peoples, all backgrounds.”
“It doesn’t matter who you are, it doesn’t matter what age you are, it doesn’t matter what sex you are, it doesn’t matter what race you are, there is something that every one of us can learn from each other,” he said.
He said he also learned that “the city has its own agenda and its own desires,” and while not every ordinance or resolution reflects what the city wants, it is through listening to all opinions that the council can make a good decision.
One of the main priorities for Bagwill is the safety and the security of the city. He said he is concerned about the Fairbanks Police Department being down by 14 officers.
“We need to bolster that or we can’t offer a safe city to visit, a safe city to have a business and raise your family,” he said.
Bagwill also said he would like the city government to be a simple government.
“We have so many different commissions because the trust has not been there,” he said.
He said that he would love for Fairbanks to be a great money-making city by allowing the right people to come forward and by showing them respect that they deserve.
“I can’t tell you ‘This is what I hope to accomplish,’ but I do want a respectful atmosphere,” Bagwill said. “I’m asking you to vote for my experience, and vote for who I am not, not what I’m going to do.”
Bagwill said he has an A-B-C approach to his principles: accountability, belief and compassion. He believes that any elected official should be accountable and be able to explain every vote he or she casts. He also believes that while not every one of us always makes the best decisions, deep down, “We all want what is best for our city.”
“Finally, I’m a person that has compassion,” he added. “Sometimes policy will not get accomplished, but I believe that we can do things through the compassion in our hearts.”
Candidates Q&A
1. The city of Fairbanks has been experiencing staffing shortages in various agencies, including fire, police and dispatch. What are your ideas for strengthening city hiring efforts?
I would think that it would be a good idea to put together some campaigns for job fairs. Also, businesses getting together for some targeted training for their specific job fields.
2. The City Council has discussed several options regarding the demolition of the Polaris Building. What is the most viable and fastest option to get it down? What should go in the space once it is gone?
After David Pruhs had Sen.s Murkowski and Sullivan walk through the Polaris, some were asking for the $10.2 million to tear down the building. Mr. Jerry Cleworth said that this is why we have a capital projects account. I am not sure where we are with either of these options, but I look forward to exploring the best option if the residents want to approach this as a high priority.
3. The city provides essential services to residents while also operating within a balanced budget and protecting the city’s permanent fund. What are your ideas for bringing in additional city revenue or changing spending?
I don’t have any ideas of what should be cut or added first off. However, I do think that we should look extremely closely at this next budget cycle and make all decisions with the longevity of our city and its residents in mind. Only then should we approach the areas of things to change in the income and expense columns.
4. One of the ways a city grows is by bringing in new businesses. How would you encourage new businesses to come to Fairbanks?
I think that what we need to do is get our infrastructure back into the place where it needs to be so we can make a much more attractive place to land as a business. I am talking of the infrastructure of the police, fire and public works. We should take advantage of this time when tourism is down slightly.
5. Is there anything you would like to see implemented — ordinances, programs, initiatives, etc — if you are elected?
I am not going into this with any sort of predetermined agenda. I believe that we should move forward with who and what we are not with any sort of idea and direction or agenda as stated before. My interests are the contracts that we must have with all the service branches of the city. Police, Fire, Public Works, Administrative ... All of them.
6. What makes you qualified to hold this office?
A good councilperson would be someone who has resided long enough in the city, who has earned the respect of their fellow citizens, who is willing to give a good portion of their time to the affairs of the city because of their desire to see the best of Fairbanks in all of us. This person should be able to put personal feelings aside and represent all the citizens.