The Fairbanks community is rallying behind a local high school soccer player who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.
Owen Boyle, a junior at West Valley High School, was diagnosed last week with Ewing sarcoma, a form of cancer that develops in the bones or soft tissues surrounding bones. The diagnosis came after Boyle underwent testing for a left foot injury that got progressively worse over time.
“I’ve kind of been preparing myself for bad news for a while,” Boyle said, who was born and raised in Fairbanks. “I guess I’m just a very optimistic person, so I mostly tend to view the more positive side of things.”
But Boyle and his family are not going through the fight of their lives alone. Owen’s parents, Shannon and Mark Boyle, said they have been overwhelmed by the support of Fairbanks.
“It’s been amazing,” Shannon said. “Fairbanks just like wraps you up in its arms when you’re going through something. I just always have been amazed at how we take care of each other.”
The 16-year-old striker is a five-year member of Eclipse Soccer Club and plays for the West Valley boy’s soccer team. His teammates wore yellow headbands at the state tournament in Anchorage this weekend and shaved their heads in support of his diagnosis.
“They just love him, and I understand why,” said Nick Herzberg, coach of the West Valley boy’s soccer team. “He’s always supportive, never in a bad mood, always comes ready to work ... a completely unselfish kid.”
“He’s just a guy that people want to be around,” Herzberg added.
Boyle is scheduled to undergo more than eight months of chemotherapy at Seattle Children’s Hospital and is expected to have his left foot amputated.
“The thing that really took me the hardest was when he said that I might not be able to play sports,” Boyle said. “I’d say I’m just taking it one step at a time.”
Although Boyle faces a long road ahead, his family says he’s remained largely optimistic.
“Owen’s attitude is just inspiring,” Shannon said. “He’s already making plans for his life outside of this.”
The diagnosis has forced Shannon to leave her longtime job in Fairbanks to accompany Boyle to Seattle for treatment. The family is currently on the waiting list for the Ronald McDonald House in Seattle.
“We’re just trying to … support Owen the best we can from up here and travel down often to make sure that his positive mindset continues,” Mark said, who is planning to stay in Fairbanks and take care of the family’s younger son. “My main goal is to keep his life, you know, as normal as possible.”
Donations can be made to the family at Denali State Bank under the Owen Boyle Fund or directly through GoFundMe at gofund.me/18267319.