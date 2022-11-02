Four months after the unexpected shut down, the Central Recycling Facility on Marika Road reopened on Tuesday.
Matt Pearson, recycling manger for the Fairbanks North Star Borough, said he’s excited to get the CRF back open for residents. He said he uses the facility himself and has been hanging onto material since July.
Pearson said there were people lined up at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for the facility opening at noon. In the first hour and a half, about 40 people visited the CRF, Pearson said.
The CRF takes cardboard, mixed paper, newspaper, office paper, #1 plastic bottles and jugs, #2 plastic bottles and jugs, aluminum cans and household electronics. Green Star temporarily received electronics at their warehouse collection area while the CRF was closed. Electronics are accepted at the CRF and not at the Green Star warehouse.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough thanked residents for their patience and reminded them there may be extended wait times initially, an Oct. 26 notice stated. Since many borough residents have been holding onto materials since July, it might take longer than average in the unloading zone, Pearson said. He encourages residents to give themselves plenty of time to go to the CRF and be mindful of other vehicles and people unloading.
Resident Curtis Gosney said he has been saving up his recycling since the facility closed in July. He had four full bags as well as some cardboard and paper.
There’s been a steady flow of traffic, one employee said.
Lisa Pullock, general manager of the CRF for Green Star of Interior Alaska, said the employees have been working hard and there has been positivity and excitement about the reopening.
Green Star of Interior Alaska serves as the operating contractor and is hiring several positions.
The CRF is open noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
