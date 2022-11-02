Four months after the unexpected shut down, the Central Recycling Facility on Marika Road reopened on Tuesday.

Matt Pearson, recycling manger for the Fairbanks North Star Borough, said he’s excited to get the CRF back open for residents. He said he uses the facility himself and has been hanging onto material since July.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com