More than a century after the end of World War I, the Alaska Peace Center, North Star Chapter 146 of Veterans for Peace and additional community members gathered at Veteran’s Memorial Park to commemorate the original intent of Nov. 11 — Armistice Day — by ringing bells, sharing stories and promoting peace.

Maia Genaux from the Alaska Peace Center shared that the Armistice Day tradition started because people rang bells in celebration of peace when the armistice was signed to end World War I, proclaiming “Ee’re never going to do that again.”

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com