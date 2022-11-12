More than a century after the end of World War I, the Alaska Peace Center, North Star Chapter 146 of Veterans for Peace and additional community members gathered at Veteran’s Memorial Park to commemorate the original intent of Nov. 11 — Armistice Day — by ringing bells, sharing stories and promoting peace.
Maia Genaux from the Alaska Peace Center shared that the Armistice Day tradition started because people rang bells in celebration of peace when the armistice was signed to end World War I, proclaiming “Ee’re never going to do that again.”
With a war-filled 104 years separating then from now, community members still hope and wait for international peace and joy.
Genaux acknowledged that the group stood on the traditional lands of the lower Tanana peoples and expressed gratitude for the care they take of the land.
People may go into the military with good intentions to serve their country, have an intense experience at war, and then may have a difficult time transitioning back to civilian life after that experience, facing a lack of community resources to heal, Genaux said.
The Fairbanks Peace Choir led the group in renditions of “Dona Nobis Pachem” (Give Us Peace) and “Finlandia” by Jean Sibelius. Genaux emphasized the line in Finlanda: “This is my home, my country where my heart is.”
Attendees shared their experiences as veterans and family members of veterans, the importance of education in remembering the impacts of war, and ultimately, their hopeful waiting for peace.
Alan Batten from the Alaska Peace Center shared his appreciation for peace rather than a celebration of the military and glorification of war.
