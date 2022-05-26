Planners of the new North Star Recreation Center are about to begin a site inspection and work up cost estimates for the hoped-for mega sports facility, which would be located behind the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
On Wednesday, they provided a project update to include Fairbanks North Star Borough population demographics and results from online surveys.
About three-quarters of more than 2,400 survey respondents indicated that planning for a new recreation center in the borough is important or very important, according to planner Chris Kastelic, of Perkins & Will, one of the consultants working on the project.
The facility is envisioned to replace the Mary Siah Recreation Center and Hamme Pool but with more amenities.
Kastelic told an audience of about 25 people gathered at the Centennial Center at Pioneer Park that recreation centers go beyond providing a place for people to play sports.
“They are about healthy living. They are about wellness,” he said.
Leisure, swimming, walking, running and a play area for children were among the most important activities identified by survey respondents. Weight lifting, senior programs and hockey along with soccer, tennis and dance were also top picks.
Sixty-nine percent of respondents said they would probably or definitely support a bond referendum to pay for the project. Only about a third of respondents said they would probably or definitely support raising property taxes to fund a new recreation center.
Possible amenities for the facility include an indoor turf field, hardwood courts, a track and a weight training studio plus sauna, steam and spa.
Other possibilities are an indoor playground and skate park; multi-purpose space, community center and meeting rooms; lease space for concessions, offices and a childcare center. A playground, skate park, basketball courts, ice rinks and a track and field are being pondered outside.
Borough leaders allocated $250,000 toward creating a plan for the North Star Recreation Center. The idea is to construct the complex in phases. The cost has been estimated at $100 million.
Bettisworth North is under contract with the borough and brought in national experts Perkins & Will and Berry Dunn.
In March, about 40 people attended a public meeting, followed by eight focus groups. The project is being overseen by a steering committee appointed by Borough Mayor Bryce Ward.
“We know that there is a lot of need out there,” said Ward, who attended a portion of the project update meeting.
“You’ve got to plan your route. You’ve got to plan the future,” he said.
Population demographics of the borough show that the median age is 33.6, according to Kastelic.
From 2010-2021, the borough saw the most growth among young adults and Baby Boomers, he said.
The proportion of people aged 20-34 is statistically higher in the borough than in the U.S. The same goes for Baby Boomers, according to Kastelic.
About 30% of the borough population is considered obese, according to the planner, while 22% are considered physically inactive. His source of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s County Health Rankings.
“Sixteen percent of your population is considered in poor or fair health,” Kastelic said.