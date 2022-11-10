Ringing of the bells

Members of the Alaska Peace Center and Veterans for Peace gather Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Veteran’s Memorial Park, 700 Cushman St., in Fairbanks, Alaska, to ring bells recognizing Armistice Day.

Veterans Day ceremonies are planned at several venues Friday in Fairbanks, each paying tribute to those who have served in the U.S. armed forces.

Here’s a lineup of what’s happening in Fairbanks on Friday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day.