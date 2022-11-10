Veterans Day ceremonies are planned at several venues Friday in Fairbanks, each paying tribute to those who have served in the U.S. armed forces.
Here’s a lineup of what’s happening in Fairbanks on Friday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day.
Festival Fairbanks
Festival Fairbanks will host a formal ceremony in the Gold Room of the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel & Conference Center, 813 Noble St. Doors open at 10 a.m., and the program starts at 11 a.m. The ceremony includes live music by the 9th Army Band, a POW/MIA ceremony, and featured speakers with the keynote address by Garrison Commander Col. Nate Surrey of Fort Wainwright and and 354th Fighter Wing Commander Col. David J. Berkland of Eielson Air Force Base. The event will culminate with a coffee and cake mingle. The events are free to attend and open to the publc.
Also on Friday, Festival Fairbanks is broadcasting a Veterans Day TV special to be aired on three local channels at different times: 11 a.m. on ABC KATN Channel 2; 5:30 p.m. on CBS KXDF Channel 13; and NBC KTVF Channel 11 at 7 p.m.
Department of Military & Veterans Affairs
Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard and commissioner of the Department of Military & Veterans Affairs, will host a Veterans Day ceremony at the Alaska National Guard armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
The ceremony will honor the women and men who have served in the armed forces and include the announcement of the 2022 Governor’s Veterans Advocacy Award recipient.
Civilians requiring base access are required to obtain a visitor’s pass at the Visitor Control Center. The 673d Security Forces Squadron’s base-access section will have a dedicated call-in number for early registration through Thursday. Early registration will allow approved individuals to enter the JBER-Richardson Gate without needing to stop at the VCC.
To register, you must be U.S. citizens and provide a full name, state ID or driver’s license number, and date of birth. Security Forces personnel will run a background check to determine base access eligibility. If it’s a successful screening, you will be added to a list of authorized entrants at the Richardson Gate.
If you’re interested in early registration, call 907-552-6910 between 8-11 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m. The technician handling your call will inform you if you’re cleared for entry or denied access at the time of the call. Patrons 16 and older will only show their ID to be compared to the list and will be granted access to the base. Patrons under 16 do not require screening or a picture ID to gain access to JBER for this event.
For more information, call the Office of Veterans Affairs at 907-334-0874.
Bell ringing
The Fairbanks community is invited to ring bells at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 700 Cushman St., to help celebrate Armistice Day.
Bring a bell if you have one, but bells will be available. The Peace Choir will sing some songs. The event is hosted by the Alaska Peace Center and Veterans For Peace North Star Chapter 146.
Bell-ringing has been a traditional way of celebrating Armistice Day ever since the end of World War I. It signifies the relief and joy felt around the world when the Armistice was signed on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. Bells rang to celebrate peace and the end of four years of war that killed or wounded more than 21 million people.
“It was then clear to millions of people that wars were not about valor or romantic ideals, but about empire, which benefits a few at the expense of many,” according to the Alaska Peace Center. “A tradition of observing the anniversary of the Armistice by ringing bells to honor veterans and promote peace spread throughout the world.”
Congress first officially recognized Armistice Day in 1926 as a day that “should be commemorated with thanksgiving and prayer and exercises designed to perpetuate peace through good will and mutual understanding between nations.” In 1938, Congress declared it a legal holiday nationwide. In 1954, President Eisenhower changed Armistice Day to Veterans Day by presidential proclamation.
The Alaska Peace Center celebrates Veterans Day as a day “to rededicate ourselves to work toward peaceful solutions to the world problems.”
Firehouse Subs
Local veterans and those on active military duty are invited to enjoy a complimentary medium Hook & Ladder sub sandwich or Italian sub sandwich at Fairbanks Firehouse Subs on Veterans Day this Friday, Nov. 11.
From 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. veterans or active duty military personnel may enjoy this free sub for either dine-in or take-out. You must show valid military identification to redeem this offer.
“We are incredibly grateful for local veterans who have selflessly served our nation and military personnel who continue to protect our country,” said Greg Persinger, who owns the franchise in Fairbanks. “We’re honored to offer them a complimentary hot and hearty sub on Veterans Day, as a small ‘thank you’ for their service.”
The offer is not valid for online orders or delivery.
Firehouse Subs Restaurant is located at 950 Old Steese Hwy, Ste. B in Fairbanks.