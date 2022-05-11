The Planning Commission unanimously rejected a proposal on Tuesday aimed at changing the criteria for who can make a land use complaint.
The ordinance by Fairbanks North Star Borough Aaron Lojewski requires that complainants identify themselves and show that they have standing, which means they are directly impacted by what they are complaining about.
This was the rule until 2016 when the Borough Assembly decided to allow anonymous complaints and dropped the standing requirement. Staff of the Community Planning Department opposed the ordinance, and members of the Planning Commission agreed.
“Anybody in the borough should be able to file a complaint when they witness a violation to zoning,” Planning Commission Chairwoman Kerynn Fisher said.
One reason for allowing anonymous complaints is that some people are afraid to tell on violators.
“Most of our complaints are submitted anonymously,” code enforcement officer Adam Pruett said.
Commissioner Eric Muehling said allowing anonymous complaints “shields the whistleblower.”
“My own experience is that people don’t like to complain because they are scared of reprisal,” said commissioner Chris Guinn.
Pruett said he sometimes calls Alaska State Troopers for assistance when working cases.
Kellen Spillman, director of Community Planning Department, said the criteria for land use complaints prior to 2016 “was a little bit of a challenge for the department to implement.”
“We actually were spending a pretty significant level of staff time trying to verify if the person actually had standing to file a complaint,” he said.
Cases have almost doubled since the rules for who can file a land use complaint were relaxed. The ordinance states that the high case load is taking staff time away from the most serious violations.
Lojewski asked the Planning Commission to work with him to modify the ordinance to address staff concerns.
The assemblyman holds that requiring complainants to provide a name honors the principle that a person has a right to know their accuser, outlined in the Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Annmarie Billingsley, assistant borough attorney, said the Sixth Amendment is being misapplied here. The borough is the accuser.
But a complaint must be filed for the borough to open a land use investigation, according to Spillman.
“To suggest that a complaint has no relevance is not correct,” Lojewski said.
One person testified, favoring the ordinance. While the commission recommended denial of Lojewski’s proposal, the Borough Assembly will have the final say at a later date.