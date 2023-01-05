The Army Corps of Engineers seeks an update on a master plan to the Chena River Lakes Flood Project by Jan. 20.
The project was built starting in 1973, about five years after the federal government enacted the Flood Control Act of 1968. The dam is a response to the 1967 Chena River flood that caused widespread devastation to the Fairbanks area. A recreation site at Chena Lake was completed in 1984 after the Moose Creek Dam was completed, and several improvements to both the dam’s levees and recreational components have been made over the decades.
“There are no substantial changes to the plan’s resource use, classification and objectives,” said John Budnick, Army Corps of Engineers Alaska District spokesperson. “The primary effort is to modernize the master plan, update maps and Chena Project activities. The last time the plan was updated was in 1989.”
Budnick added the Army Corps continues with its interagency and congressional review of the draft.
A draft summary of recommendations includes land use classifications such as project operations directly related to the dam’s core mission, high density recreation applicable for the Chena Lakes Recreational Area, environmental sensitive areas and multi-purpose areas. The draft plan also recommends continued monitoring of wildlife and fish species within the flood project area, including moose and waterfowl studies and how flood control operations affect fish and wildlife population.
The development of the area transformed into the Chena Lake Recreational Area, a major outdoor recreational venue. In 2020 alone, the Chena Lake Recreational Area drew 270,000 visitors.
The flood control project serves primarily to divert water from the Chena River along the dam to the Tanana River. During normal water activities, the dam remains open but when high water periods occur, it slams shut to prevent flooding.
The Army Corps launched a $148 million “mega-project” last year to shore up the Moose Creek Dam. Changes include boundary updates to reflect the flood control area’s uses and recommended minor developments for trails, bike baths, access and facilities.
That plan also outlines proposals to resurface roads and trails and modernize campgrounds, playground equipment, kiosks and showers.
The master plan breaks down the eight units — including Chena Parks, North Chena Pond, Moose Creek Dam, Moose Creek Bluff, the project floodway, the east project area and Upper Chena River Area — into nearly 30 management units, each with its own identified uses.
Management Unit A1, for example, breaks up Chena Lake Park as a high-use recreational area for boating, fishing, camping, swimming and wildlife viewing.
The current Moose Creek dam wall modification project is ongoing but once it winds down it will add recreational facilities to the area, including campgrounds and the potential for a borough visitor center. Other management areas, such as the Management Unit A4, are described as wildlife habitat.
Hanna Thompson, with the Fairbanks North Star Borough, said the master plan update has potential recreational benefits.
“There is a focus on recreational opportunities and access to the river,” Thompson said at a recent Chena Riverfront Commission meeting. “There is also a emphasis on protecting cultural and natural resources and employing best management practices.”
Thompson said elements of the borough’s Chena Riverfront Plan align with the Army Corps draft master plan.
Recommendations, she said, would include continued support of the Chena River to provide trail access, promote water-based activities all while protecting the migratory waterfowl and geese who use the area and continued protection of the Chinook salmon spawning grounds.
Kellen Spillman, FNSB’s community development director, said his department is preparing comments as well.
“It’s a lengthy response getting into some of the weeds with salmon habitat and specific to flooding and zoning,” Spillman said.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.