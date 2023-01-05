Moose Creek Dam project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers — Alaska District is reinforcing the eight-mile Moose Creek Dam in North Pole. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

The Army Corps of Engineers seeks an update on a master plan to the Chena River Lakes Flood Project by Jan. 20.

The project was built starting in 1973, about five years after the federal government enacted the Flood Control Act of 1968. The dam is a response to the 1967 Chena River flood that caused widespread devastation to the Fairbanks area. A recreation site at Chena Lake was completed in 1984 after the Moose Creek Dam was completed, and several improvements to both the dam’s levees and recreational components have been made over the decades.

