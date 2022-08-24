Public safety assistants (or PSAs) will take up foot patrols in Golden Heart Plaza and downtown, among other tasks under the position’s job description, after the Fairbanks City Council unanimously amended a collective bargaining agreement with the Public Safety Employees Association, Fairbanks.
The amended agreement switches out vacant police officer positions for the two PSA positions, which will be a civilian role. According to an attached fiscal note, the annual salary for one position starts at $85,220 (including both pay and benefits); funding would come from Fairbanks Police Department salary savings due to vacant positions. The amended agreement stipulates the positions could be either hired full-time or “on a temporary or part-time basis.”
The PSA positions are the end result of several discussions after safety concerns in Golden Heart Plaza were raised by different agencies over the past five months, including reports of more aggressive behavior from some of the homeless or displaced city residents who occupy the area.
Public safety assistants wouldn’t be limited to just patrolling the downtown. They would also assist officers and detectives with non-criminal tasks, the occasional traffic enforcement and control, respond to and assist at collision incidents and respond to nonmedical calls of “incapicated persons,” providing transport to the necessary facility.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth, who sponsored the original concept of PSAs as an alternative, said he was glad to see the positions finally move ahead.
“It’s a trend we’re seeing in a lot of places,” Cleworth said. “When you look at trends, around 30 to 40% of the calls we get don’t require a sworn officer to respond, so we’ll have other resources we can use while we have officer vacancies.”
He added that while it’s everyone’s hope that FPD will be fully staffed soon, “These positions are a great way to reach out to the general public.”
The two PSAs who are hired will have specific uniforms, a radio and marked patrol cars.
Re-integrating PSAs into the department was proposed as an alternative to other suggestions for patrolling Golden Heart Plaza, including the hiring of private security that ranged from $47,000 asked by Festival Fairbanks to a quoted $279,000, or amending the city’s bed tax to pay for security.
David van den Berg, president of the Fairbanks Downtown Association, welcomed the council’s decision.
“The Downtown Association is glad to see this come forward,” van den Berg said at Monday’s council meeting. “This position seems like good cross training … and will take a little bit of the burden off the police force.”
He added the Downtown Association would “see this position as a type of model that helps … and will be a good tool.”
