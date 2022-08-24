Golden Heart Plaza

Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Visitors take in Golden Heart Plaza in downtown Fairbanks.

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Public safety assistants (or PSAs) will take up foot patrols in Golden Heart Plaza and downtown, among other tasks under the position’s job description, after the Fairbanks City Council unanimously amended a collective bargaining agreement with the Public Safety Employees Association, Fairbanks.

The amended agreement switches out vacant police officer positions for the two PSA positions, which will be a civilian role. According to an attached fiscal note, the annual salary for one position starts at $85,220 (including both pay and benefits); funding would come from Fairbanks Police Department salary savings due to vacant positions. The amended agreement stipulates the positions could be either hired full-time or “on a temporary or part-time basis.”

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.

