Bike Swap

The Fairbanks Cycle Club is holding its annual Bike Swap on June 3 in the Borealis Pavilion at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road. 

 Courtesy Fairbanks Cycle Club

College Rotary is collecting bicycles for Ukrainian refugee children who live in Delta Junction.

The College Rotary is trying to provide 20 bicycles for kids ages 5-16 who live in Delta Junction. An estimated 80 to 85 refugees arrived there in the past year.

