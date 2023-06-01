College Rotary is collecting bicycles for Ukrainian refugee children who live in Delta Junction.
The College Rotary is trying to provide 20 bicycles for kids ages 5-16 who live in Delta Junction. An estimated 80 to 85 refugees arrived there in the past year.
If you have a bike to donate, bring it to the Fairbanks Cycle Club Bike Swap on Saturday, June 3, at the Borealis Pavilion at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road. The cycle club will make sure to get the bikes to the Rotary Club. If the bikes are in need of just a little repair, the Fairbanks Cycle Club can repair them before sending them to Delta Junction.
The swap is also a great spot to if you’ve got bikes you want to buy, a good used bike, and to sell or buy used bike gear.
Here is the schedule for the swap:
• 9:30-10:30 a.m.: Check-in and gear drop off
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Sale
• 1-2 p.m.: Cash-out/unsold gear pick-up
Volunteers will be on hand to help with advice, fit, minor adjustments and other bike-related issues. Bankstown Bike and Ski will also have its trailer there and will be performing free bike checks.
People interested in selling their bike gear are encouraged to visit the FCC’s Bike Swap event page, www.fairbankscycleclub.org/events/bike-swap. The page has links to a downloadable consignment form, instructions for filling out the form, and useful links for websites that can help you with pricing bikes and gear. If you are selling, please try to download and fill out the consignment form ahead of time.
For questions on the bike swap or to volunteer please contact Eric Troyer at fbxtrails@gmail.com.
Next to the swap, the Fairbanks Volunteers in Policing will hold a free bike rodeo for kids. The event includes a skills course and free helmet giveaway. The helmets are donated courtesy of Kinross Fort Knox. Loaner bikes for using the skills course are offered courtesy of Goldstream Sports and Fairbanks Cycle Club.
