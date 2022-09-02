Motorists and residents noticing construction along College Road over the last few weeks are seeing the results of a Department of Transportation project to install new bus turnouts.
The project started Aug. 23 and will run through October, said DOT publications specialist Kaitlin Williams.
Placing the new turnouts benefit motorists, the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Metropolitan Area Commuter System (MACS) Transit buses and its passengers, Williams said.
“College Road through traffic will no longer have to come to a stop or change lanes due to a stopped bus. The bus turnouts also provide a safer space for transit riders,” Williams said.
The overall benefit, she added, may include an increase in the bus system.
“The use of mass transit improves air quality and helps to mitigate traffic congestion,” Williams said.
The project costs $440,600 and is allocated through Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning, Williams said.
“To fund this project, Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation [FAST] was able to utilize the allocation of special funds designed for projects that mitigate traffic congestion and improve air quality,” Williams said.
The new locations will include Hayes Avenue (westbound), Farmer’s Market (westbound), Kathryn Avenue (both directions) and Maryleigh Avenue (westbound).
DOT contractors will remove two bus turnouts near Aurora Drive and the Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds.
“MACS drivers reported difficulties with turning back onto the road during high traffic events, which the fairgrounds frequently hosts,” Williams said.
Bus turnouts in general were identified as a need during the 2014 College Road Corridor Study conducted by FAST planning.
“We coordinated with MACS staff and their drivers to identify pull-outs to decommission, as well as pullouts to add or enhance,” Williams said.
Full closures aren’t expected, but Williams cautioned that drivers should “expect single lane closures and occasional flagging during paving operations.”
