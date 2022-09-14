Dozens gathered for a ceremonial reveal Tuesday of two murals on the side of Native Movement’s building in downtown Fairbanks.
Both murals are large-scale renditions of photographs taken by Native Movement staff photographer Jeff Chen during the recent Nenana Youth Culture Camp in July.
One mural features Minto elder Vernell Titus holding a salmon, with a nearby phrase “What the hands do, the heart learns.”
The second shows Native Movement staff leader Naawieyaa Tagaban, a Tlingit, and three Native youth who attended the camp, Eli, 9, and Giana Nicholas, 10, and Kylah Huntington.
The mural was painted “in collaboration with many hands” on Friday and Saturday.
During brief remarks, Giana Nicholas, whose family originally came from the village of Kaltag, said the murals came as a surprise.
“I wasn’t expecting the picture. I was really surprised and excited to see what it was,” she said.
Kimberly Nicholas, Giana and Eli’s mother, said she kept the murals a surprise for her children “and was super excited to see their reaction.”
“We usually go home to Kaltag to fish every summer,” Nicholas said, adding it wasn’t possible this year due the Department of Fish and Game closure in the area. “But I was able to send my kids to Kaltag to spend time there for a few weeks with their grandma.”
She said she appreciated the Nenana Culture Camp, where they enjoyed cultural activities
Titus, a Minto elder, was present along with her family, including husband Virgil Titus and brother Andy Jimmie, Tanana Chiefs Conference’s Second Traditional Chief. She helped teach at the Nenana Culture Camp.
“I was very honored to teach at the culture camp,” Titus said. “That’s where we teach our children [about our culture].”
Titus remarked that growing up she spent her time around elders, assisting with berry gathering and other tasks.
“That was how I learned all about the culture. I learned to weave baskets, sew beads and made slippers,” Titus said.
Enei Begaye, Native Movement’s executive director, said the murals are made from wheat pasting and are temporary.
“We want to see a continuation of art on this wall … and we want your [the community] input of what goes on the wall,” Begaye said. “We will work with artists on a concept and do it together.”
The ceremony included a performance by the local drumming group, Dene’ Eslaanh (We the People).
