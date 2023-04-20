Breakup 2022

National Weather Service photo

An ice jam on the Tanana River in May 2022, 12 miles below Manley Hot Springs, caused major flooding for the village.

 National Weather Service photo

Interior Alaska faces an above-normal risk of flooding from ice jams during breakup this spring, according to a Tuesday report from climate specialists.

Hydrologist Celine van Breukelen from the U.S. Weather Service Alaska-Pacific River Forecast Center and climate specialist Rick Thoman from the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy noted Alaska’s snowpack was above average from this past winter.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.