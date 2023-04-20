Interior Alaska faces an above-normal risk of flooding from ice jams during breakup this spring, according to a Tuesday report from climate specialists.
Hydrologist Celine van Breukelen from the U.S. Weather Service Alaska-Pacific River Forecast Center and climate specialist Rick Thoman from the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy noted Alaska’s snowpack was above average from this past winter.
“Breakup is an important time for us because it represents a period of high flood threat in Alaska,” van Breukelen said. “Ice jams are the primary source for both moderate and major flooding.”
Van Breukelen said the National Weather Service predicts breakup will occur several days later than normal, with the Interior ranging between May 10 and May 14.
River watchers will be observing the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers and their drainage areas, such as the Koyukuk, Chena and Tanana.
Circle and Aniak, along with Buckland in the Northwest Arctic Borough, will see a moderate to high risk for flooding this year due to local thick ice conditions.
Van Breukelen said weather will also play a factor in potential flooding.
Interior Alaska’s snowpack ranges from 114% to 150% above average, according to NWS reports. Yukon Territory in Canada also faces an above-normal snowpack.
Thoman said most of the Tanana Valley and Northwest Arctic Borough received an above normal snowfall, based on precipitation records from October to March.
“That is really quite remarkable,” Thoman said.
Other areas, such as near Whitehorse in the upper Yukon drainage, have near to below normal snowpack “which is different than last year at record highs.”
Thoman noted temperatures fluctuated through the season, especially from Feb. 1 to April 16.
“It’s been kind of a yo-yo, winter temperature and snow-wise, across much of Alaska,” Thoman said.
Thoman called this season’s cold snap the longest since 2013.
“This cold start to April has been a historical level for this time of year,” Thoman said.
During the 2022 breakup season, Interior communities from Manley Hot Springs to McGrath, Sleetmute and Red Devil were hard hit with flooding due to record snowfall when snowfall averaged 150% to 210% above normal. Flooding in Manley spurred a coordinated relief response from Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Tanana Chiefs Conference.
Van Breukelen said gradual change to normal temperatures in May 2022 mitigated issues that could have otherwise been worse.
Van Breukelen said this year’s breakup and ice jams will likely be a dynamic one. Ice sheets will remain hard and resist breakup. It can jam from other ice pushed downstream by water currents and snow melt, causing flooding risks upstream.
April’s cold snap presents the major factor, van Breukelen said.
“It’s the significant wild card ... the longer we stay cold, the more likely we are going to snap up to warmer weather and shock the system,” van Breukelen said. “The longer it stays cold, the greater the threat of flooding.”
Van Breukelen said this year’s contributors, other than colder weather, include the elevated snowpack and the freeze-up stage. Thiner than normal ice won’t be much of an issue.
Trouble spots include river constrictions or bridges, islands or sand bars and changes at the river slope, areas van Breukelen said most communities know about the location.
”We are working with communities to keep them up to date as to how the ice is progressing through those trouble spots,” van Breukelen said.
Starting later this month, weekly calls will be conducted with Kuskokwim and Yukon communities while the Alaska Civil Air Patrol conducts fly-overs of the rivers.
The state RiverWatch programs spin up in May, with the Kuskokwim covered May 4-14 and the three Yukon segments spread out in windows from May 8 through May 23.