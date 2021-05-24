Ryan Harms has held many roles in his life. Collegiate football player, English teacher, P.E. teacher. For the past two years, however, he’s held the role of boys basketball coach at Galena High School. Coaching basketball in rural interior Alaska is what makes him the subject of this week’s spotlight.
A native of Washington state, Harms played college football at Eastern Washington University before heading to grad school in Juneau. After that, he came to Galena in 2010 to become an English teacher.
“I’d never been to Galena or really even heard of it,” said Harms. “I spoke to some professors of mine in Juneau and said, ‘okay, sounds like a good opportunity.”
Harms left Galena in 2013 to take a teaching position in Haines, Alaska. He remained there until 2018 before receiving an offer to return to Galena as a P.E. teacher which he ultimately took. Upon returning to Galena, Harms initially took over the position of the boys JV coach before moving up to head varsity coach the year after. While a former college football player coaching basketball may seem like a strange fit at first glance, it makes more sense when you know the story behind it.
“David Wightman’s been the girls basketball coach out here for a number of years,” Harms said. “For at least a year Dave had been coaching both boys and girls and didn’t want to do both anymore. The assistant principal here took the job as head coach and I assisted him as the JV coach. The following year he decided to focus on his administrative duties so I took over as basketball coach.”
Harms says his first love was always basketball since he was a kid. He’d been coaching around basketball for ten years prior to accepting the position and felt it was a natural fit for him.
If you live in Alaska, you’ve probably heard the phrase “basketball is king.” It’s one of the few sports that can be played year round without worrying about weather delays. The passion and love for the hardwood in Alaska is always present, particularly so in Galena. Harms can attest to that fact.
“The understanding (that basketball is king) certainly fits the Galena population,” he said. “There are people who’ve been here for years who still talk about their years playing basketball in high school or in rec leagues as adults. They still talk about it passionately and get together and play daily in this community, there’s always someone with an open gym to help support kids that want to play. It’s definitely a game that you can clearly see dominates the town.”
Being a former collegiate athlete, Harms noted that the passion Alaskans display for basketball is admirable and noted that what often makes for great basketball is hard work.
“I was very competitive while playing in college and I’m still very competitive,” Harms said. “I’ve struggled at times as a coach and as a P.E. teacher to get kids to understand that if they really want to be successful, the effort goes beyond going out and just playing five-on-five. It’s about what kind of effort you put in in the weight room and in the offseason when nobody’s watching ... At times it’s been an intellectual challenge to figure out how to get kids to buy into that extra level of work.”
Harms stressed that he’s had plenty of hard workers in his time at Galena. He referenced former Galena girls player Pearle Green, now a basketball player at UAF, as someone who had the passion of the Galena fan base and work ethic of a college athlete. Ultimately, though, he acknowledged that passion is part of what made Galena so special.
“There’s a community wide passion for sports,” he said. “Whether it’s basketball, cross country, cross country skiing, recreational softball. There’s a constant passion for athletic participation out here which is just tremendously gratifying to be a part of. If you ever come out here looking for a game of any kind, you’ll find a group of people ready to play and give it everything we’ve got.”
