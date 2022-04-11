Dr. Jeanne Olson of Raven Veterinary Clinic and the Two Rivers Dog Mushers Association worked together Sunday to present a spring rabies clinic at Cold Spot Feeds that offered low-cost vaccinations to dogs, cats and other pets.
It’s one of two clinics the mushing group hosts each year, the other being in the fall in Two Rivers. Olson said she vaccinated about 200 dogs and five to six cats during the four-hour clinic.
Lauro Eklund brought eight dogs, some of which were from his kennel in Two Rivers, Skookum Expeditions, and some of which belonged to friend Jessie Holmes. Eklund said one of the good things about clinics like this one is it's cost effective.
"Especially if you have a lot of dogs," he said. "And it helps the Two Rivers Dog Musher’s Association as well.”