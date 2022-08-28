Two environmental advocacy groups renewed calls for the state to halt a land sale in the Nenana-Totchaket Agricultural Project west of Nenana, citing several reasons including incomplete information.
The Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition and Alaska Public Interest Research Group (or AKPIRG) issued a letter signed by 70 Alaskans, along with questions they say went unanswered as to why the state was pushing forward with an initial 2,000-acre land sale.
“Our organizations strongly believe that further study of the land and environmental impacts need to be conducted by the state,” said AKPIRG executive director Veri di Suvero in a prepared statement. “Additionally, based on conversations with the community in the Nenana area, we believe the state has not done the due diligence to consult Nenana area residents on the implications of the sale.”
The Alaska Division of Agriculture launched the sealed bid land sale at the start of June, with an Oct. 4 deadline. The sale includes 27 parcels ranging from 21 acres to 320 acres in size.
The project is being billed as one solution in many for solving Alaska’s food security problem at a time when it imports 95% of its food from the Lower 48. State officials have eyed opening up at least 140,000 acres of the land for agriculture use for 40 years.
The prospect became a reality after the opening of the Nenana-Totchaket Bridge in 2020, linking the city of Nenana to the undeveloped land west of the Nenana River.
But the environmental groups are concerned about some of the requirements the state will attach to the land sale, including clear cutting 25% of it within five years of purchase to prepare for agriculture use.
“From our perspective, we feel the state hasn’t done due diligence for checking all the boxes,” said AKPIRG spokesperson Robin O’Donoghue. “We’re concerned about the clear cutting and the conflicting statements, costs for the public in general to put roads and electricity back there.”
Another concern raised in the groups’ letter was a current lack of a detailed soil analysis.
“Without a complete soil map, the sale is highly speculative. Buyers could be left with practically unusable land,” the groups’ letter states. “Or worse, under the clear-cutting requirements, buyers could be left with land that they have to destroy in order to maintain their title.”
One comprehensive study has been done and another is currently ongoing, said Alaska Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Lorraine Henry.
“The existing comprehensive soil study was done by the USDA,” Henry said by email. “An additional analysis by the Division of Agriculture and USDA focused on the initial phases of Nenana-Totchaket is underway with results expected Sept. 30.”
Henry said the state has studied the land for 40 years, and thanks to funding from the Legislature, spent the last five years developing the project for the initial land sale.
Ahead of the land sale, the agriculture division went in to lay down clearly-marked lot lines to provide prospective buyers a better grasp of what’s on the market.
The land sale is meant to test the waters, Henry added.
“The initial 2,000 acre offering will allow the state to gauge market interest in small vs. large parcels, as well as row crops, livestock, and grain/hay,” Henry said. “Phases up to 33,000 acres are projected to be offered over the next few years.”
FCAC and AKPIRG have concerns about why there was no local preference in the land sale.
Henry said the land sale is “open to Alaskan residents, nonresidents, businesses, and corporations.” She added that “there is no local preference allowed in state law” for land sales.
Another concern was inconsistencies about local input from residents and Alaska Native organizations.
“Phase 1 of the project went through a robust public comment period, resulting in limited opposition and allowing for a more efficient land sales process,” Henry said. “he Division’s tribal partners and representatives include Alaska Village Initiatives, the Intertribal Agriculture Council, the Nenana Native Association, and the TOGHOTTHEIE Corporation.”
Other concerns include the cost to taxpayers to develop the infrastructure for the land, including roads and electricity, and limiting locals ability to practice subsistence.
“I’ve heard inconsistent and contradictory statements from top-level decision-makers about the qualifying uses of the land and protections for subsistence uses,” said Margi Dashevsky, FCAC’s regenerative economies director. “Instead of proceeding, the State should pause this extremely rushed and not transparent land sale, in order to take the time it needs to ensure the best interests of Alaskans are met.”
According to the Alaska Department, the Nenana-Totchaket Bridge is “a public bridge, which is owned by the city of Nenana.”
“The entire 29 mile right-of-way easement is also owned by the city of Nenana, making it open to the public,” said DOT Northern Region publications specialist Kaitlin Williams by email. “The city of Nenana established a 500-foot wide right of way corridor in the 80s.”
Williams said the DOT is in the process of selecting a contractor “to identify and plan for sequencing construction of the Nenana-Totchaket Road project” with work expected to begin this fall.
The work, according to the timeline, includes permitting and environmental documentation and preliminary construction activities. Actual construction is expected to start in summer 2023.
According to DOT’s request for proposal for a construction manager/general contractor, construction prices are estimated to be between $15 million and $20 million.
The road project will include improving approximately 12 miles of existing road, Williams said.
“We are proposing to extend the road an additional 20 miles to end near the Kantishna River,” Williams said. In addition to supporting the Nenana-Totchaket Agriculture Project, she said the road extension “will also improve access to the Kantishna River and the western portion of the Tanana Valley State Forest for hunters, fishers, and recreational users.”