Nenena-Totchaket Agricultural Project

Parcels of land ranging from 21 to 320 acres in size are up for sealed bid through Oct. 4 as part of the state’s Nenena-Totchaket Agricultural Project near Nenana.

John Whipple/Division of Agriculture

Two environmental advocacy groups renewed calls for the state to halt a land sale in the Nenana-Totchaket Agricultural Project west of Nenana, citing several reasons including incomplete information.

The Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition and Alaska Public Interest Research Group (or AKPIRG) issued a letter signed by 70 Alaskans, along with questions they say went unanswered as to why the state was pushing forward with an initial 2,000-acre land sale.

