Photo by Cody Platz, a firefighter with Northwest Team 10

A firefighter stands watch Monday on the Clear Fire while crews conduct burnout operations to protect a structure. Photo by Cody Platz, a firefighter with Northwest Team 10

Collapsed roofs, flooded basements, wind storms, ice storms, wildfires, power outages and smoky air — the Fairbanks North Star Borough faces a multi-pronged climate disaster, according to the Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition and The Alaska Center.

A public summit on climate action is planned Aug. 13 in the Mona Lisa Drexler Borough Assembly Chambers, 907 Terminal St.

