The Fairbanks North Star Borough Climate Action Committee made line-by-line changes to the borough’s draft climate action and adaptation plan.
The line-by-line amendments were made to the plan’s action chapter, or a list of recommended actions the borough could take in addressing climate change.
The strategy was one based on a suggestion made by Borough Mayor Bryce Ward when the committee met in January, where he noted the action chapter was “the meat and potatoes” of the plan.
The plan’s action chapter includes a combination of strategies and visions organized under high and medium priorities (referenced as HP and MP).
Edits were made despite several comments from residents, who provided an hour of citizen comments.
The Assembly Climate Action Committee is tasked with recommending the adoption of the climate action plan, a guiding document of proposed goals to mitigate, adapt or reduce the borough’s impact on the climate.
The Assembly allocated $79,700 for the project in October 2021 and hired engineering firm RESPEC to coordinate and compile environmental data and stakeholder input into a deliverable report. The committee held monthly meetings through most of 2022 and hosted three public workshops.
Assembly presiding officer Aaron Lojewski dismissed original committee members and appointed new members after the assembly had re-organized in November.
Committee member Terry Chapin, who was an original climate committee member and later re-seated by Lojewski, suggested addressing points of agreement.
“I went through the various committee comments ... the majority of committee members agreed to keep the majority of goals,” Chapin said. “If we’re going to look for agreement, then I think that is a good place to start.”
He added that committee member Fred Vreeman’s recommendations provided a balance between recommendations and disagreements compared to others.
Several of the original recommendations made by individual committee members included rewriting key action plan sections, removing the phrase “climate change” with “extreme weather events” or similar terminology.
Committee member Harmony Tomaszewski referenced a memo from the borough attorney’s office that advised several action plan chapter recommendations fell outside the borough’s powers or the scope of the climate action plan’s contract.
“I was very saddened to learn that because it’s not the place to expand the borough powers,” Tomaszewski said. “It just shows lost opportunities that we could have had recommendations to improve our community with cost-effective strategies.”
Assemblymember Barbara Haney motioned to remove the items Tomaszewski referenced from the plan. She noted the items pertain to workforce development, agriculture and education “because they are outside the scope of the [contract], according to the borough attorney.”
Haney’s motion failed for lack of a second.
Chapin saw it as an opportunity to review the wording of each action “to bring it into the scope of borough operations.”
Haney later made use of Vreeman’s substitution for Goal 1.1, which recommends adapting “FNSB operations to climate change to improve the safety, livelihood and quality of life of borough residents and businesses.”
Vreeman concluded it wasn’t productive to remove climate change references.
“My opinion is that we don’t remove climate change from everything,” Vreeman said. “Obviously, we’re not doing this unless it’s for climate change.”
Haney also noted the climate action plan shouldn’t include items pertaining to grant writers, saying it should not be required.
Borough Chief of Staff Jim Williams noted the mayor’s office already accomplished hiring a grant writer, who searches for viable grant opportunities. Williams added the Assembly can choose to fund or not fund grant writer positions.
Assemblymember Mindy O’Neall, a former committee member, reminded the committee the draft plan serves as an advisory document.
“These are not mandates ... and to overemphasize it as a mandate is really misleading,” O’Neall said.
Haney disagreed.
“I know what happens with plans, they become mandates later on,” Haney said.
“There will be plans to build this new fancy thing but at the same time we have money going into maintenance on something we are going to retire,” Haney said. “I don’t want to retrofit something we are going retire.”
Another goal, to acquire data and resources for reduced energy use and climate impacts, was reduced to a low priority based on borough mayor recommendations.
Williams explained the borough doesn’t have the budget to accomplish the task to create predictive models. He added such information can already be tracked from other sources.
Haney also recommended against any action that involved active partnerships with outside organizations, referencing back to the borough attorney’s memo. She added she didn’t like outside interests taking a hand in borough business.
More time needed
The committee spent nearly three hours addressing recommended changes from a 33-page list.
Tomaszewski said she was willing to commit to a long-haul meeting in order to complete the necessary revisions.
“This is an important committee and there is a lot of information here,” Tomaszewski said. “It is taking a lot of time because we have chosen to go through them all. I am all for getting as much as done.”
The committee will meet at 2 p.m. on March 3 in the assembly chambers at 907 Terminal Street.