Climate activist and model Quannah Chasinghorse gave the keynote address at the Tanana Chiefs Conference Annual Convention and Board of Directors Meeting on Monday with an speech that touched on traditional lifestyles, community and what’s in store for the future.

The 20-year-old high fashion model grew up in Eagle, hunting, fishing and packing meat. She said her mom, Jodi Potts, made sure they understood their connection and relationship with the land, water and animals.

