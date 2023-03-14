Climate activist and model Quannah Chasinghorse gave the keynote address at the Tanana Chiefs Conference Annual Convention and Board of Directors Meeting on Monday with an speech that touched on traditional lifestyles, community and what’s in store for the future.
The 20-year-old high fashion model grew up in Eagle, hunting, fishing and packing meat. She said her mom, Jodi Potts, made sure they understood their connection and relationship with the land, water and animals.
Chasinghorse spoke on issues threatening Indigenous ways of life, saying she’s witnessed the impacts of climate change on the Alaska Native people and their lands.
“It only took the state of Alaska less than 50 years of management for them to mismanage and decimate our Yukon River salmon, leaving us with nothing,” Chasinghorse said. “While Alaskan commercial fishing continues to feed the rest of the world, our families and communities can’t even feed our children our traditional foods.” She advocated for the state to turn over management of the lands and waters to the Alaska Native people.
She said she refuses to eat salmon from restaurants. “I refuse to have that luxury when my own people can’t feed their own families,” she said.
Chasinghorse also talked about her experiences as a model. She said she had a dream since she was 3 years old of becoming a model but thought it was unrealistic because of the lack of Indigenous representation in the beauty industry.
She said the beauty industry tries to force her into a box based on their stereotypes of Native Americans. Some companies have asked her to cover her tattoos and bleach or dye her hair, she said. It’s important to show the world Native beauty, culture and authenticity, she said, encouraging audience members to not cover up those aspects of themselves.
“I am not your Pocahontas, I am not some Native Barbie doll,” she said.
She said the world is struggling and hungry for what their community has, including values of family centeredness, self-sufficiency, taking care of the land, resilience, sharing, giving, practicing traditions, honoring ancestors, and spirituality, honesty, fairness and humor.
Chasinghorse encouraged the crowd to remember who they are and where they come from. “Our ancestors are cheering you on, and I’m cheering you on,” she said.
The convention runs through Thursday at the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel & Conference Center. The TCC Full Board of Directors will elect a new chief/chairman on Thursday afternoon starting at 1:15 p.m.
