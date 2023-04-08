Fairbanks International Airport maintenance crew members spent a brisk Friday morning clearing the way for landing ahead of anticipated seasonal traffic — of geese and other waterfowl.
A grader and heavy loader created lanes in the snow that has buried the Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge, part of an annual operation, said FAI Maintenance Foreman Matt Ellingson.
“Each spring we bring our equipment over and move some snow so that grain seed can be put out,” Ellingson said. “That gets the ground showing so the migratory birds can come here instead of going to the airport.”
Ellingson said ensuring the birds land at Creamer’s Field reduces the risk of potential bird strikes as aircraft land at the airport.
The rows cut in the snow by the heavy equipment provide an ancillary benefit by allowing residents to view the birds when they finally arrive.
Ellingson said the airport last heard reports that migratory birds were still in Canada.
Fairbanks has received about 74 inches of snowfall for the season as of Friday, according to the National Weather Service Fairbanks Office. It’s about 12.5 inches above the seasonal average of 61.6 inches.
Last year, the winter season brought a near-record 94 inches of snow along with freezing rain and provided a challenge for airport crews.
“It’s a little easier to work with this year,” Ellingson said.
Longtime bird watcher Lindy Larson called the annual snow clearing beneficial — and symbolic of changing seasons.
“After being holed all winter, it’s a sign of life coming back as people feel the need to get out,” Larson said.
So far he hasn’t seen birds return, noting the cold weather so far this spring.
“I’ve been watching the spring and fall geese here for 30 years … and I have seen them here this early before,” Larson said. “But when the geese start coming back, it will be a traffic jam as people come to watch.”
