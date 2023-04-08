Fairbanks International Airport maintenance crew members spent a brisk Friday morning clearing the way for landing ahead of anticipated seasonal traffic — of geese and other waterfowl.

A grader and heavy loader created lanes in the snow that has buried the Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge, part of an annual operation, said FAI Maintenance Foreman Matt Ellingson.

