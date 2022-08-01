Efforts begin this week to clean up the Chena River State Recreation Site.
The site has been closed since 2020 due to recurring problems with crime in the area. The goal is for the Alaska Department of Natural Resources to reopen the campground to the public this season.
The Alaska Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Fire Protection and the Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation will partner with the city of Fairbanks and other agencies to clean the site. Work will begin Tuesday. People who are currently trespassing on the site are required to remove all belongings by today.
“This removal is necessary for restoring the Chena River State Recreation Site to a safe recreational space,” reads a statement from the DNR. Notices were posted on Friday asking people to leave the area.
Starting Tuesday, firefighters will remove underbrush, low tree limbs and dead trees from the area to reduce the risk of fires. An additional benefit to clearing brush is that it will increase the line of sight, which will “discourage illegal activity.” After the vegetation is removed, personnel will remove additional waste and inspect infrastructure.
The roughly 24-acre site located on University Avenue at the Chena River has been plagued by illegal activity, which has prevented the DNR from opening the site to visitors. The “chronic illegal behavior ... was a threat to staff and the general public, driving out law-abiding visitors and diminishing the quality of life in Fairbanks,” the statement reads.
The Interior Delegation sent a letter last week urging Gov. Mike Dunleavy to address the problems and reopen the site.
“It is heartbreaking for many to see it in such deplorable conditions and it is a disservice to the constituents we serve to keep this site closed,” reads the letter. These efforts were successful, as the DNR days later announced that the Chena River State Recreation Site would be reopened.
After the site is cleaned and inspected, more specific information about when and how Fairbanksans can use the site will be released.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 907-459-7544 or mthomas@newsminer.com.