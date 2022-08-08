Cleanup of the Chena River State Recreation Site has started but the area is still closed to the public.
“This is a reminder that the area remains CLOSED to the public for all use until further notice,” a statement issued by the city of Fairbanks reads. “Unfortunately, there have been some that have continued to enter the site and cause further damage, which only slows down area restoration.”
Located in central Fairbanks next to the Chena River, the site is run by the Alaska Department of Natural Resources. Ian Thomas, northern region superintendent for DNR, told the News-Miner in July that the department first made the decision to close the site after “several seasons of trying to manage it.” He cited crime problems such as drug use and sales, prostitution and assaults as reasons for closing the site for the third year in a row.
Last week, volunteers from the Fairbanks Rescue Mission worked on the site to help with the cleanup, according to the city news release.
The public can expect an increase in workers at the site today. The cleanup efforts are from a joint partnership that includes the Fairbanks Police Department, Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, Alaska Department of Public Safety, and the state Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry & Fire Protection and the Division of Parks & Outdoor Recreation.