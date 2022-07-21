A 42-year-old former high school tutor convicted of raping a student and sexually abusing a second student, roiling the school district, was resentenced to 87½ years in prison, with 10 years suspended, on Wednesday.
A jury convicted Claude Edward Fowlkes III of luring a former Tanana Middle School pupil to his apartment and raping him in 2010. A second jury convicted him of having sex with a different student in a bathroom at Hutchison High School, where he worked, multiple times in 2014.
Fowlkes, who participated in the hearing at the Rabinowitz Courthouse from Wildwood Correctional Complex on the Kenai Peninsula, apologized to the victims, their families, the school district and the community. He is seeking sex offender treatment, he said.
“You trusted me and I failed you,” Fowlkes said, adding that he should have owned up to his actions sooner.
In 2016, Fowlkes described his conviction in the 2010 case as a miscarriage of justice and “an ostentatious display of how a group of people can manipulate the judicial system, school district and this town.”
Now, he is coming to terms with his deeds after completing multiple treatment programs while in prison, he said. He added that he “should have set appropriate boundaries” with students.
His original 100-year sentence, following trials in 2015 and 2017, was thrown out by the Alaska Court of Appeals, which is how he wound up back in Fairbanks Superior Court.
Judge Judge Michael A. MacDonald took the blame for Fowlkes’ successful sentencing appeal, saying his comments during the original sentencing were imprecise. He shot down an attempt by the defense to refer the case to a three-judge panel for resentencing.
James Corrigan, who is with the Office of Public Advocacy, said Fowlkes is a model prisoner with extraordinary prospects for rehabilitation. He characterized the sex with the Hutchison student as consensual and said Fowlkes was “confused about his sexual identity” — he now identifies as bisexual — and “saw these youth as peers.”
MacDonald said that if Fowlkes hadn’t been reported to authorities, he “likely would have gone on to exploit other victims.”
The 2010 rape caused the victim “a painful physical harm and a lifetime of psychological harm,” the judge said.
Fowlkes’ acts breached a trust between parents and public education workers and created a “chilling effect on the public education system,” MacDonald said.
In 2014, the school district agreed to a $920,000 settlement with the family of the Hutchison student. Superintendent Pete Lewis was blamed for lack of oversight and fired. He later prevailed in arbitration with the school district ordered to pay $88,205 in damages.
After the accusations against Fowlkes came to light, the district tightened up hiring processes, boosted school security and expanded background checks.
Andrew Baldock, assistant district attorney, asked for a sentence of 175 years. One of the victims attempted suicide last year, he said.
Fowlkes minimizes his crimnal acts and at one point claimed that he was trying to help the victims with their sexual development, Baldock said.
