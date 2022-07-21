In court

A 42-year-old former high school tutor convicted of raping a student and sexually abusing a second student, roiling the school district, was resentenced to 87½ years in prison, with 10 years suspended, on Wednesday.

A jury convicted Claude Edward Fowlkes III of luring a former Tanana Middle School pupil to his apartment and raping him in 2010. A second jury convicted him of having sex with a different student in a bathroom at Hutchison High School, where he worked, multiple times in 2014.

