Clarification in regard to the editorial of March 28 (“Emergency closure of Alaska King Salmon”).
The closure should have been written to describe this specific area: “Those dreams came to naught this month as the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced with regret that the agency needed to cancel king salmon sportfishing for 2023 in all Cook Inlet waters north of the latitude at Bluff Point.”
A member of the State Fish board kindly offered the News-Miner this important information:
Currently, there are 21 salmon stocks in the state that have a Stock of Concern designation. Of those, 17 are king salmon: 15 with a Stock of Management Concern designation and 2 with a Stock of Yield Concern designation. The following link can be used to access this information from the ADFG website. When a stock of concern designation is made, the Board of Fisheries will adopt an Action Plan intended to facilitate the recovery of the stock. However, the ADFG may take more restrictive measures than what’s specified in the management plans in order to conserve the stock and achieve escapement goals. Similarly, they will open or relax management measures if the run is strong enough meet the escapement objectives and there is a surplus available for harvest. Saying that King closures apply “mostly” to the Cook Inlet streams does not inform the public of the process by which fisheries are managed. Also attached is a link where one can access ADFG emergency orders and press releases by region of the state. Please note that the link provided directs you to sport fishing emergency orders and press releases — not commercial, subsistence or personal use fishers.