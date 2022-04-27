City public work crews have quickly become inundated with clearing out flooded streets caused by warming weather and a near-record snowfall from this summer.
During Monday’s council meeting, Mayor Jim Matherly advised residents to be patient, while he provided an update on the city’s efforts.
“It’s been a pretty dramatic spring so far,” Matherly said, having approved the rental of additional jet-vacuum and boiler trucks to tackle pooling water and frozen storm drains.
Record-breaking season
The city has been focused on clearing out water, removing excess snow and thawing out pipes since the start of April, but the massive snowfall and freezing rain over the winter creates additional challenges.
Jeff Jacobson, the city’s public works director, called the winter season a record-breaker for the city.
“We did not anticipate our main storm drains being frozen solid,” Jacobson said. “They have never had to be thawed out in the past.”
A big example is the “large lake across all lanes” on Cowles Street near Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, caused after the main drain froze.
It’s not the snow that froze the pipes, but rather the “two inches of rain that got into our drainage system.” Some drains have taken five days to completely thaw.
“We need to continue to be aggressive with opening up the drains and pumping and hauling the water,” Jacobson said.
According to Matherly, they were deployed throughout affected neighborhoods in the city over the weekend.
Public works crews pumped 70,000 gallons from one street in the South Cushman Street area on Saturday. Matherly said the city had to return the next day.
“We are very well aware there are several areas in the city we need to thaw out drains, remove the water and move the snow,” Matherly said. “Unfortunately there are more trouble spots in town than we have employees and equipment.”
Jacobson cautioned drivers and pedestrians trying to cross through flooded areas about potential deep potholes, which could cause damage or injury.
Expensive endeavor
It’s been an expensive necessity, he added.
“We are definitely going to blow through our emergency fund by quite a bit so we are going to have to look at some definite budget transfers in the near future,” Matherly said.
Jacobson said the city expects to spend $337,000 just through the end of May.
Jacobson said it cost the city $25,000 to rent two jetvac trucks and a boiler truck to complement the city’s three boilers and two jetvacs.
Public works crews have only had three weekends off, he said, and are currently working up to 70-hour weeks.
The city had appropriated $250,000 to supplement the emergency fund to help with snow removal and other necessities. Jacobson originally hoped to stretch the fund through at least summer, but anticipates needing the $250,000 sooner.
“The amount we have to pay for equipment is astronomical but it’s the going rate,” Jacobson said. “We’re just fortunate that these companies had the equipment available to rent.”
He added the cost pales in comparison to property damage liabilities due to “the damage to our stormwater drains might have caused.”
The city is eligible for emergency funding through the state following Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s declaration of emergency in January. But those funds would only cover 48 hours of costs — and would be selected by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Matherly said he doesn’t expect an update until May.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth stressed the biggest challenge “is yet to come.”
“The roads are deteriorating under the standing water and that will be a big headache for public works in the coming weeks,” Cleworth said. “It’s not just filling a pothole, it’s doing a major overlay on some of those roads and there will be a big ticket cost associated with that.”
Don’t pump yourself
The city also advised residents to be patient and not take pumping matters into their own hands.
“I’m telling people that pumping dirty water to a storm drain is not the preferred first choice,” said Andrew Ackerman, the city’s environmental manager. “This is because it is very hard to see, with the naked eye, contaminants contained in snow melt water or snow itself.”
Contaminants include oils, antifreeze, metals, small waste debris and sand.
Instead, Ackerman advised the preferred method is to pump the water to a grassy swale, depression, or other unpaved area to provide some chance of filtration. Property owners are also responsible for removing large, dirty snow piles from their properties, which he said are usually the cause of large puddles.
“Remember most all water in the city that goes in our storm drains goes directly to the Chena River or Noyes Slough with almost no filtering,” Ackerman said. The city expects some level of contaminated storm water, but it acquires all the necessary permits.
“If discharges can be prevented, they should be to the extent is reasonable and feasible,” he said.