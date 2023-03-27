The Fairbanks City Council meets tonight (Monday) at 6:30 p.m. to consider a pair of ordinances up for public hearings, adopt two resolutions and advance three other ordinances for a public hearing.
One of the ordinances, No. 6227 seeks to amend the contract between the city and Fairbanks Firefighters Union and add up to four additional firefighter positions to help staff a third ambulance.
Councilmembers Sue Sprinkle and Crystal Tidwell sponsored the ordinance, citing the need to boost staffing and reduce waiting times for a fire department finding itself having to “stack” calls. “Stacking” causes the Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center to prioritize fire and emergency medical responses when it faces multiple calls.
While the Fairbanks Fire Department remains near full strength for the first time in years, the union contract provision governs how fire apparatus are staffed depending on a minimum shift schedule. The department staffs shifts above the minimum requirement in order to operate a second ambulance; past proposals have been made to adjust the agreement or allow for cross-manning platforms.
Adding up to four additional firefighters would cost an estimated $1.16 million over at least two years, according to a fiscal note attached to the ordinance. It would be paid for with revenue from the Supplemental Emergency Medical Transport (SEMT) fund, a state program that reimburses part of a department’s Medicaid transportation costs.
A third ambulance would generate a minimum $310,600 annually in revenue from fees and reimbursement.
Mayor David Pruhs, at a Tuesday work session, advocated for postponing adding additional firefighters until August. He said the city would have a better idea of its finances and would know whether it would be awarded a three-year federal grant that would fund the positions.
A second public hearing involves a proposed ordinance sponsored by Pruhs.
Ord. No. 6238 would amend city code and eliminate a fee package plan for event barricades and establish an event permit deadline.
The city currently charges a $1,000 fee for special events such as street fairs that require barricades, traffic control and related services.
The ordinance would do away with the fee, but require event organizers to submit an application 21 days in advance.
The application would also require any event requiring barricades to use a private firm, provide the city with alternatives that meet city safety standards or purchase a $3,000 barricade package from the city.
Pruhs also sponsored an alternative version that provides some more flexibility.
The other items the city council propose to either adopt or advance to an upcoming federal hearing include:
• A resolution accepting an $850,000 community development block grant on behalf of the North Star Council on Aging/Fairbanks Senior Center to pay for the expansion of the facility’s dining room and other improvements. The center is a city-owned facility released by the North Star Council, which is responsible for maintenance and operations.
• A resolution that adjusts special event fee, adds a $135/hour permit officer fee and a standard permit application deadline.
• Ordnance No. 6239, would overhaul how the city distributes the revenue of its 8% hotel/lodging room rental tax. The ordinance would advance to a future public hearing and final adoption.
The city currently has an established formula dating to 2003.
The city receives 22.5% of the revenue, appropriates $400,000 for three specific purposes and distributes the remaining to Explore Fairbanks.
The ordinance, sponsored by Pruhs and Councilmembers Lonny Marney and John Ringstad, would allow the city to more closely administer and monitor the funds.
The city council would retain the final approval over how to distribute the funds.
A pair of ordinances propose to amend union contracts. One would boost the salary schedule for the deputy clerk position, while a second proposes to add two inventory/procurement specialists to the public works department.
The city council meets in person at Fairbanks City Hall, 800 Cushman St. and online via Zoom. The meeting is also audio-broadcast on the city’s website, www.fairbanksalaska.us. The meeting is also broadcast on KFBX AM 970.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.