Shanly Precinct

At noon Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, 66 people had voted in the Shanly Precinct in municipal elections. 

 Gary Black/News-Miner

City of Fairbanks voters overwhelmingly approved both city of Fairbanks ballot measures Oct. 4, including a proposition that restores the tax cap to its original 1989 language.

Proposition A passed with just over 66% voter approval, or 2,195 votes for and 1,130 against. The proposition removes a maximum residential property tax cap of 4.9 mills, commonly referred to as the “cap-in-the-cap.”

