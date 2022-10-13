City of Fairbanks voters overwhelmingly approved both city of Fairbanks ballot measures Oct. 4, including a proposition that restores the tax cap to its original 1989 language.
Proposition A passed with just over 66% voter approval, or 2,195 votes for and 1,130 against. The proposition removes a maximum residential property tax cap of 4.9 mills, commonly referred to as the “cap-in-the-cap.”
The “cap-in-the-cap” prevented the city from collecting the full amount it was entitled to in some years since it was put in place in 2007. This meant the city had to leave money on the table, as much as $300,000 to $400,000; in other years, when the tax rate was 4.9 mills or less, the city was able to collect everything.
The original tax cap allows the city to collect the same revenue as previous year, along with anything for adjustments in the Consumer Price Index or new construction.
“I think we are all pleased to see it passed because it simplifies the tax computation,” said Councilmember Jerry Cleworth, who sponsored the ordinance placing the measure on the ballot. “I know it’s something that the finance department has been wanting to do for years.”
Margarita Bell, the city’s chief financial officer, said “both the city and residents will see the impact next year when we calculate the mill rate.”
An estimate on the “cap-in-the-cap” will be reflected as the city prepares for the upcoming 2023 budget cycle.
Proposition B increases the residential property tax exemption from $20,000 to $50,000. Nearly 68% of voters approved it, or 2,247 for and 1,058 against.
Councilmember Aaron Gibson, who sponsored the measure, said its passing makes sense.
“It’s good for the city and will help the city with funding labor contracts and keeping employees,” Gibson said. He added it matches the borough’s current residential property tax exemption.
Cleworth called Proposition B a good companion to Proposition A, adding it was a question the city couldn’t consider asking voters in the past because of the complications created by the “cap-in-the-cap.”
With the question to consider restoring the original tax cap, Cleworth said “it was timely to do it.”
“It was a decision for the voters themselves to ask whether they wanted it,” Cleworth said.
Both Fairbanks North Star Borough measures, which go to voters under borough code, were upheld.
Proposition 1 asked voters whether maximum allowable tax cap should be reenacted without modification. Borough voters upheld the tax cap, with just over 64% favoring it while 35% voted no. Voting against it would have kept the tax cap in place but allow the borough assembly the option to set it aside or modify it.
Proposition 2 asked voters whether to continue electing assembly members in an at large process, versus setting up a new but undefined process, such as by-district. Nearly 80% of voters (11,427 people) voted to uphold the current system compared to the 20.4% (2,929 people) who voted no.
