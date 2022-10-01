City of Fairbanks voters will be asked Tuesday to eliminate a cap on the city’s mill rate, which is part of the city’s overall tax cap.
The provision, labeled the “cap-in-the-cap,” limits the property tax rate to 4.9 mills, causing the city to potentially leave money on the table in some years.
Voters approved the “cap-in-the-cap” in 2007, but it has caused the city some problems, said Councilmember Jerry Cleworth. Cleworth sponsored the ordinance that placed the proposition on the Oct. 4 ballot, something unanimously backed by the council following months of refinement.
“With a 4.9 mill cap, the city is able to collect what is allowed under the max cap formula,” Cleworth said. “In other years, it does not, and so money is left behind.”
Prop. 1, if passed, would revert the tax cap back to its original 1989 intent: allow the city to collect the same amount of tax dollars as the year before, with adjustments for inflation, new construction projects and new voter-approved services.
The original tax cap meant, for example, that the city collected $1 million in combined sales and property taxes in the year before. When the city calculates its projected revenues for the upcoming year, it will adjust for inflation and new construction, totaling a 5% increase, and allow the city to collect an extra $50,000 in tax revenue.
The city was able to collect the maximum property tax revenue it is entitled to this year. In other years, the cap-in-the cap meant the city had to leave $300,000 to $400,000 on the table. The mill rate cap prevents the city from counting that as base revenue.
“You start to lose against the inflation rate over the years,” Cleworth said. “If you can’t keep up with inflation over time, it bites you.”
Cleworth said people have asked why not raise one the city’s excise sales taxes, such as that for alcohol, to make up the difference.
“It becomes impossible for businesses to keep up because you’re constantly changing the sales tax rate to some amount that is very difficult to collect,” Cleworth said. “Alcohol tax is 5% right now, but if you’re a waitress serving a beer for $5, the sales tax is 25 cents. But it you were to try to collect on a tax that’s 5.037% and that doesn’t work. So the council chose not to do that.”
A second ballot question, Prop. B, asks city voters to increase the maximum residential property tax exemption amount from $20,000 to $50,000. Councilmember Aaron Gibson sponsored the exemption, noting it would match the borough’s property tax exemption.
But Prop. B only passes if voters approve Prop. A. Cleworth said it’s a good companion measure but something the city couldn’t consider in the past because of the cap-in-the-cap.
“If we did that it would have shot us in the foot, what with interplay between the cap-in-the-cap,” Cleworth said. “We couldn’t raise the mill rate to make up for the loss in residential tax revenue.”
