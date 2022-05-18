When the city of Fairbanks was appropriated $10 million in federal funds to tear down the 70-year-old Polaris Building, it overcame one massive hurdle. Now the planning begins even as it waits for the money to arrive, said Fairbanks Chief of Staff Michael Sanders.
The city chief of staff noted the process will require experts, logistics and the necessary requirement to ship debris from the Polaris Building to the Lower 48.
Time to plan
“We are thinking about timelines for the Polaris Building,” Sanders said. “If we want this to come down next summer, we will have to start working on our request for qualifications for the demolition … and all the things that come with it.”
Sanders said the city engineer’s office requested hiring demolition and structural engineering experts to help with the bidding process.
The city is still waiting for confirmation when exactly it will get the money, Sanders said.
Sanders said if the funding arrived in July, the city could wait a bit to hire the experts; but if the funds arrive in October and the city wants to move forward next summer, the city could “eat the costs” to hire them for an estimated $80,000.
‘Complicated process’
Regardless of when the city receives the appropriated funds, Sanders said the project “will be a highly complicated demolition process.”
Fairbanks-based engineering firm NORTECH, Inc. was hired by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation to conduct ongoing environmental assessments of the building. In addition, a 2017 federal study by the Environmental Protection Agency cataloged a number of hazardous contaminants from asbestos to black and green molds.
NORTECH’s examinations found polychlorinated biphenyls (or PCBs), a highly carcinogenic compound, “in literally everything” in the building.
Tearing down the building will be one thing, Sanders said. Getting rid of the rubble will be more complicated because of PCB contamination.
“Even if the borough waives the dumping fees, we still can’t dump it because of the PCBs in it,” Sanders said. “There is no place in Alaska that will accept that debris.”
The city would have to pack it up and ship it to the Lower 48 for disposal. However, PCB contamination could make the Polaris demolition eligible for a federal “Brownfields” grant, funding designed specifically for contaminated sites and buildings.
Funding uncertainties
Council member Lonny Marney asked if $10 million still “looked like it was a good guess” to demolish the Polaris.
Carrie Peterson, the city’s grant administrator, said various estimates range from $10 million to $14 million to demolish.
Sanders said $10 million would have been a solid guess before discovery of PCBs in the building.
“I’m not so sure now,” Sanders said. “Honestly, we’re taking educated stabs at how much it is … We really need those demolition and engineering experts to determine those costs.”
The city council has a work session scheduled for Monday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss possible next steps.
The Polaris was built in 1952 and served as a hotel for decades, with the Tiki Cove, a popular Asian restaurant on the top floor. Hard times followed and the building shut down in 2000 and was foreclosed on in 2003.
Anchorage investor Mark Marlow purchased the building in 2003 with the intent to renovate it into an apartment building, but the attempt stalled as the years went on. The building was condemned in 2012. The Fairbanks North Star Borough foreclosed on the building in 2018 and the city acquired it for $36,323 with help from donors.