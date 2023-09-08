A Fairbanks city councilmember has a goal to clean up how it amends existing collective bargaining agreements between the city and unions.
An ordinance, sponsored by Jerry Cleworth, proposes to add language to the city general code that would require the mayor to notify the city council if an alternative spokesperson is designated to conduct labor negotiations.
“The purpose of this ordinance is to create a standalone section for when you want to modify a collective bargaining agreement,” said City Attorney Tom Chard during a Tuesday work session. “In the recent past, we’ve been relying on language in the code for when the CBA is up for renewal and there are some pieces that just don’t fit for when you are doing it on the fly.”
The Fairbanks City Council in the past four months has amended two existing contracts. The council re-opened the agreement with the Fairbanks Firefighters Union to change staffing allotments linked to staffing a third ambulance.
Amendments were made to the existing contract with the Public Safety Employees Association, Local 803 (PSEA) to make an hourly $4 increase for police officers permanent, instead of lapsing at the end of 2023. The existing contract doesn’t expire until the end of 2024.
Cleworth had concerns with both amendments, in the past noting that he has never seen a contract re-opened to deal with salary increases or add positions.
Chard, the city attorney, noted that new adjustments will provide clear guidelines in case such actions are taken again.
“If you’re in the middle of an active [CBA] and both sides see the need to modify that agreement, it sets some ground rules for doing those modifications,” Chard said.
Those new proposed guidelines include timeline for the start of talks, what can be discussed during negotiations and what final steps are needed to ratify the changes.
“It’s pretty heavy procedurally and I don’t think tips the hand one way or another,” Chard said. “It just makes things a little more clear on how to go about amending the CBA during the CBA.”
Chard added contract amendments are only effective if both the union and city want specific changes, since both groups need to ratify it.
Either a councilmember and union could sponsor a proposed change, or the union could independently bring changes to the mayor.
Chard said the changes aren’t specific to recent contract amendments. However, he added would have helped during changes to the PSEA contract “because we would be able to better understand the procedures.”
Per city code, the city serves as the city’s lead spokesperson for negotiations with labor groups, but the mayor can delegate the task to another.
Chard said under situations for negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement but must follow certain series of events.
“If the mayor identified a councilmember as the spokesperson or the council elected a person to run alongside the mayor to do the bargaining, then that person could also bring proposals to the body before negotiations started,” Chard said.
Another addition would require that negotiating any re-opened contracts dealing with wage and benefits should “to ensure multiyear contracts are in compliance” with city code if such contracts lack an identified future source of funding.
Other edited or revised sections to the labor negotiations code include the requirements that amendments to existing contracts must be provided to the council before any negotiations commence, that the council must be provided with updated cost estimates.
The ordinance also relocates a section that stipulates a the contract or amendments aren’t effective until approved by a city council ordinance.
The ordinance would need to be introduced and advanced to a public hearing.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.