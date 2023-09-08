Fairbanks City Hall

The Patrick B. Cole City Hall in downtown Fairbanks. News-Miner

A Fairbanks city councilmember has a goal to clean up how it amends existing collective bargaining agreements between the city and unions.

An ordinance, sponsored by Jerry Cleworth, proposes to add language to the city general code that would require the mayor to notify the city council if an alternative spokesperson is designated to conduct labor negotiations.

