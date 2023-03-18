The city of Fairbanks rolled out a new emergency alert system on Friday.
Fairbanks Safety Alerts, powered by Smart911, provides messages regarding safety risks, police activity, missing persons notifications, health risks, traffic hazards, and road closures by text, email, or voice message.
A release stated that residents who sign up are improving their personal safety by keeping track of emergencies.
Residents can sign up by creating a profile online or texting FPDALERTS to 67283. If a person already has a Smart911 profile they can log into their account and select city of Fairbanks departments.