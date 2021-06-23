Fairbanks is moving along with the plan to use $5.55 million in Covid-19 relief funds, with $4.03 million to go to city needs and $1.5 million to tourism, travel and hospitality businesses.
The city was awarded a Covid-19 stimulus grant from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Half of the money was received last week and another half will be awarded next year. The funds can be used to replace public sector revenue loss, as well as to help economic recovery, address public health and economic challenges and pay for essential workers and broadband infrastructure.
The Fairbanks Finance Committee met last week and again Tuesday to discuss how to use the funds. They suggested using the bulk of the sum to replace the city’s revenue loss. With the remaining funds, Councilmember June Rogers and others proposed to support tourism and hospitality since it “took one of the biggest hits” economically.
A resolution with the recommendations will be presented to the City Council at the next Monday’s meeting on June 28.
If the plan is approved, Fairbanks businesses within the hospitality sector will be able to receive financial support. Applicants would need to have current business licenses and proof that they don’t receive more than $8 million in receipts annually. As an exception, hotels and motels can have annual receipts up to $35 million, and tourism agencies and bureaus — up to $22 million.
The city plans to accept online applications in July and notify businesses about awards in August. For more information, businesses can call 907-459-6775 in July.
