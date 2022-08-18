It has been a busy summer for the Fairbanks Public Works Department.
Most of it has been repairing damage caused by last winter’s storms, including filling potholes and paving streets destroyed by either the storms or ice removal.
Public Works Director Jeff Jacobson provided an update at Tuesday’s City Council Finance Committee meeting, noting the conditions and costs the city faced over the summer season as well as the preparations the city is making for winter.
A busy summer season
City work crews were busy repairing damage caused by winter storms, including potholes and pavement of the streets, along with clearing out clogged or frozen storm drains.
Jacobson said through Aug. 11, city crews put down 412 tons of asphalt, compared to the 323 tons of asphalt in the same time period in 2021.
“Every neighborhood has had potholes and repairs done, but there are just so many that need to be done,” Jacobson said.
The amount of work the city managed to accomplish was in part attributed to night crew throughout June, “which allowed us to get the high traffic areas done.”
Major projects included International and Industrial streets in the Van Horn area where “the pavement completely subsided.”
“It was like playing dodgeball getting through that section,” he said. “We were able to get those done, but it required excavating down to three feet, putting down pipe bar, bringing in gravel, compacting it and paving it.
Similar work was done on a 100-foot-long section of 28th Avenue.
Work still need to be done
The city still needs to repair asphalt on one lane of Park Avenue “that has completely deteriorated and is basically just chunks of asphalt lying in the road.”
Rickert Street, Gillam Way, Bridgewater Way, Lazelle Road, and East Cowles Street at 19th Avenue, among others, need repairs as well, Jacobson said.
“There is plenty of work that can be done in the months of August and September,” Jacobson said. “Depending on daily temperatures in October, we may be able to continue doing stormwater drain clean outs by flushing and patching them.”
Chief Finance Officer Margarita Bell said FEMA denied an application to reimburse about $200,000 in repairs of Wilson Street and 27th Avenue, which were damaged by the storms. As a result, the city council will need to amend the budget a third time this year.
Jacobson said the pavement at Wilson and 27th “is virtually non-existent.”
Costs
The city has budgeted $1.45 million for temporary worker wages, including through budget amendments, which was $400,000 more than expected. Jacobson said it may not be enough.
Bell said Public Works has so far expended $1.2 million for the year, including winter and summer seasons. Only $226,000 remains.
“It’s hard for me to come to you and say we need more money — but we need more money,” Jacobson said.
He stressed any road repair work left undone will compound or increase the damage when the new winter season hits. Examples include scenarios similar to what happened on Industrial and International streets, where the roads subsided.
The Wilson/27th Ave section will require an outside contractor because city lacks the internal resources to complete paving in the remaining construction season.
Thinking ahead
Jacobson said the city received about 66 inches of snow from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, “which is why Fairbanks ground to a halt.” The rest of the season saw about 27 inches, Jacobson said.
The Public Works department has been preparing for the upcoming winter season, including the purchase of two snow dump trucks ahead of the season.
“We anticipate that having a great impact on snow removal as far as being able to use them all season long,” Jacobson said.
During the last winter, the city had to rent additional vehicles to keep up with emergency snow removal. Rentals, however, were expensive and based on availability.
“We have no idea what kind of snow season we will have, as every year is different,” Jacobson said.
Jacobson said the city improved its snow storage sites to cut down on hauling, including a storage site location closer to the Aurora Subdivision thanks to an agreement with the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds Association.
A new snow storage site on 30th Avenue is expected to come online soon.
Standby contract services
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth suggested the city look at an independent standby contractor for snow removal of certain sections in case it sees another season like last year’s, or those in 1990 and 1991.
“Back in those years [1990-1991], we just couldn’t keep up, and it was a real disaster,” Cleworth. “But we had companies that took sections like Hamilton Acres or Aurora and just did them.”
Jacobson said a bid was put out two years ago, and the downtown core was identified as the ideal location for any third-party snow removal efforts “because it’s not residential and won’t be impacting the neighborhood.”
Cleworth added it was best to have that provision set up in advance, despite the unpredictability of fuel costs.
“It would be nice to have that kind of an obligation because if we have another heavy winter, they may be called to do other things,” Cleworth said. “The chances of using them are pretty remote, but it was a recommendation.”