Members of Fairbanks City Council and the Interior Delegation discussed upcoming legislative priorities Monday night, covering a number of topics local officials want to see addressed in Juneau.
The delegation included a mix of current seated lawmakers, including Sen. Click Bishop and Rep. Mike Prax and incoming members Reps. Ashley Carrick, Maxine Dibert, Will Stapp and Frank Tomaszewski. Sens. Rob Myers and Mike Cronk and outgoing Reps. Grier Hopkins and Adam Wool weren’t present. Sen. Scott Kawasaki’s staff was on hand to represent him.
The council’s top priorities include the state either retaining or lowering the percentage the city pays into post-retirement benefits. The city currently contributes 22%, but Councilmember Jerry Cleworth noted more than half goes to pay a $3.2 billion deficit caused by legacy defined benefits retirement tiers.
“Our concern is that this 22% is going to continue into perpetuity,” Cleworth said.
Most city employees have moved to their respective unions’ plans, while most fire and police department employees hired after July 1, 2006, remain entrenched in the state’s current defined contribution retirement system.
Cleworth asked the state “to keep at 22% or hopefully work it down,” adding that the city taxpayers have to foot the bill to pay off legacy debt.
Mayor David Pruhs had two requests related to the city’s PFAS/PFOS mitigation requirements.
The city took aggressive measures in 2016 after it discovered PFAS and PFOS chemicals had leached into the groundwater table due to the use of firefighting foam over three decades at the Fairbanks Regional Fire Training Center on 30th Avenue. He added the foam was used by several regional departments, including the city, over the decades.
The city launched a lawsuit in 2019 against 3M and Tyco Fire Products, two companies who manufactured firefighting foam, joining a list of local and state governments across the nation.
Pruhs said the city has spent $5.3 million dollars in mitigation efforts, including 200 test wells, hooking 75 households up to local water utilities and capping impacted wells.
City engineer Bob Pristash added the city switched people to utility water if PFOS levels hit 59 parts trillion or 70% of the health advisory recommendations.
However, Pruhs said the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation wants the city to conduct additional testing “at no consequence for why they want the tests.”
Another concern, Pruhs said, includes the possibility that the Environmental Protection Agency’s revised interim advisory for PFOS levels reduces the amount from 70 parts per trillion to 4 parts per quadrillion.
“If they do that, it’s one financial item that … would bankrupt the city of Fairbanks,” Pruhs said.
Pruhs asked lawmakers to work with the DEC and EPA to hold off any additional requirements.
“Be the firewall if you can,’ Pruhs said.
Police Chief Ron Dupee addressed another priority, allowing legacy PERS retirees to return under the current retirement system.
“We would tap a group of employees … with 20 or 30 years of service who want to come back and provide services again, but not give up the retirement they’ve earned,” Dupee said.
City Attorney Paul Ewer added legislative change would be needed, as legacy PERS retirees can only reenter under their tier. Retirement benefits would also be suspended when a retiree reenters a PERS position.
A few legislatures said the idea provides both short-term benefits and long-term challenges.
Bishop, a former state revenue commissioner, said everything’s on the table in a post-Covid labor force.
Stapp and Carrick had concerns about impact to double dipping and new hires.
“In the short term, there’s so many vacant positions that I don’t see an issue with hiring retired employees, but in the long-term, you could end up with double-dipping, so it’s something to look into,” Carrick said.
The city also asked the state to maintain a $60 million baseline for the state revenue sharing program and increased funding for Fairbanks Police Department’s Sexual Assault Response Team to help offset the current costs of service demands.
For capital projects, the city asked for $1 million for a public works emergency generator, $9.6 million to overhaul roads and drainage systems in the Island Home subdivision and to support development of an Interior Alaska law enforcement training center.
Dupee said a regional training center would reduce costs compared to send local officers to Stika for police academy training. In addition, it would provide facilities for quarterly firearms proficiency qualifications and for seasonal pursuit and defensive driving.
Dupee added while FPD can schedule time on Fort Wainwright’s ranges for firearm proficiency, it requires a lot of logistics. He added FPD’s slots can be bumped if a military operation requires use of the range.
Pruhs added the training center would be a joint effort, with the state likely operating it, and the Fairbanks North Star Borough, North Pole and Fairbanks providing its own contributions.