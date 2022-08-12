Fairbanks City Hall

The Patrick B. Cole City Hall in downtown Fairbanks. News-Miner

The city of Fairbanks issued a request for proposals (or RFP) for a custodian of the the city’s permanent investments fund.

An RFP was issued because the contract with the current custodian, KeyTrust, expires Dec. 31. The RFP doesn’t preclude the firm from rebidding its services.

