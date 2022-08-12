The city of Fairbanks issued a request for proposals (or RFP) for a custodian of the the city’s permanent investments fund.
An RFP was issued because the contract with the current custodian, KeyTrust, expires Dec. 31. The RFP doesn’t preclude the firm from rebidding its services.
According to the RFP documents, Fairbanks voters established the city’s permanent fund in October 1996 following the sale of the Fairbanks Municipal Utility System. Its purpose is to “maximize income for capital and operating expenses of the City and to preserve, in trust, assets of the City for present and future generations of City residents.”
The fund provides an annual appropriations for operating and capital expenses that can’t exceed 4.5% of the fund’s five-year average market value. The city’s chief financial officer manages the fund with oversight provided by a five-person review board.
The custodian’s role is to hold and safeguard all the fund’s assets, including deposits and withdraw request transactions.
The new contract will extend five years, starting Jan. 1, 2023.
Permanent fund fluctuating
The city permanent fund balance was $135 million as of the end of the second quarter, chief financial officer Margarita Bell noted at an Aug. 2 finance committee, or down over 10% from the start of the year. She added the permanent fund’s current value has fluctuated given the recent stock market and investment volatility.
It’s not a historical drop, she added, noting that it dropped significantly during the 2008 recession.
“I think the market value has dropped on the portfolio, but I anticipate as the year progresses we will see returns on those investments,” Bell said. “We are seeing gains.”
