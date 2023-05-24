A small cadre of local residents celebrated the completion of the city of Fairbanks citizen’s engagement academy program Monday night.
Over the course of eight weeks, the group participated in weekly workshops that immersed them in the city’s inner workings, from public safety and fire department to general administration, building department and public works.
“You are the first, the original,” said Mayor David Pruhs to the small group in attendance. “Once you’ve been in Fairbanks for a time, a part of it can never be taken out of you.
City Clerk Dani Snider launched the program after reviewing a similar one in Arizona. Originally open to 30 candidates, 11 signed up.
“It will be a great group to start with,” Snider said. “I learned gobs of stuff myself about the city I didn’t know about.”
Snider told the academy participants what they achieved “was on their own time.”
“We really valued that citizens partnered up to the building and took their time to learn about us, to give us valuable feedback,” Snider said. “It will help us with how we do city services here and improve our academy for next year.”
Several of the program’s graduates spoke in support of the program Monday, noting how much they learned about what went on behind the scenes to ensure the city served its residents.
“It was enlightening to just hear the views of members from outside my circle,” said Olivia Dowling. “One of the things that ran true is that everyone has a deep love for our community and a desire to know more.”
Dowling said academy provides more insight into city operations “rather than just hearing things through rumor or urban legend.”
Corrine Biederman told the News-Miner she signed up for the academy after visiting city hall about housing issues.
“The Housing Coalition told me about the program and the functions of the city and thought I would be interested,” Biederman said. “At first I wasn’t as interested as I thought I would be, but it’s always good to learn.”
Biederman took away a greater knowledge of “who the city is … about how important it is to vote and get involved in situations.”
“All these people in these different departments care about us and about what we are doing … if our city streets are safe,” Biederman said.
Biederman said she learned everything from public safety and police department efforts to the building department’s tasks and how the city has been working with its homelessness situation and combating an ongoing opioid concerns that trouble Alaska as a whole.
Dennis Davis, a non-city resident who works in Fairbanks, said the academy provides him with a better understanding of the city’s inner workings. Davis said he often interacts with city government as part of his duties at the Department of Labor.
“The very first night our mayor came in and made the comment the most important part about this city is the actual people who make it work,” Davis said. “This program brags about the people ... as we went through the program it started to ring true.
Those who participated in the 2023 Citizen’s Academy include J. Leigh Smith, Olivia Dowling, Serena Lewellyn, Dennis Davis, Virginia Farmier, Jennifer Payan, Sadie Feistner, Corrine Biederman, Roselie Carroll, Richard Kinney and Ana Gomez Rodriguez.
Fairbanks City Council members remarked about the program’s value and the people who benefited from it.
Councilmember June Rogers called it “a wonderful way to work with our community and the connections our own people made.”
“Our success is in working together,” Rogers said. “Anything we desire to do in the community, we can do together.”
