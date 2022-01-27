Fairbanks city councilmembers received a brief primer on garbage collection fees Tuesday while city staff provided an overview on proposed changes to the process.
The council will consider an ordinance that will clean up or clarify language, according to Finance Director Margarita Bell, to better tackle the 5,198 accounts on the books.
According to Bell, the city collects around $2.07 million a year, or $518,000 in billing, from solid waste billing.
One staff member is assigned to specifically handle the billing and accounts. She said the billing department makes at least 400 calls each quarter on overdue accounts.
A collection of late accounts
However, there are approximately 326 accounts that were past due by two quarters with $67,000 total due. Another 119 accounts were three quarters behind at about $39,000. Another 273 accounts were behind in payments, amounting to $353,000 in unpaid bills.
As of October, the city bills single-family dwellings $88 a quarter, duplexes $176, triplex buildings $264 and fourplex units $3452 a quarter. Senior citizen rates are billed $68 per quarter. Larger apartment buildings are considered commercial accounts, similar to assisted living facilities.
Accounts are considered delinquent after two quarters.
“Those are the accounts we strive to work on each month and we have different mechanisms we try to collect on utility bills,” Bell said.
Small claims filed at court are one way to collect unpaid account balances.
“We used the small claims for when accounts hit the $1,000 mark,” Bell said. “We try not to get to small claims because we send a second or third notice before we even get to attorney-level letters.”
The city currently has 21 active small claims cases. Some cases are settled outside of court.
“A lot of times when we serve people, we have an individual come in to try and work with us on payment options,” Bell said.
Collection agencies are another avenue, but rarely used, according to Bell.
“We tried very hard not to send any of our utility bills to collections but there are cases where we do, such as where a house is sold and the owner is moving out of state,” Bell said.
Despite accounts being paid, Bell said the city continues to pick up trash regardless of nonpayment, at the property owner’s continued expense.
Property liens, once prohibited under state law, are another option, Bell said.
Bell clarified the city was able to use liens to collect unpaid utility bills at one time but was told it could not.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth called the lien process “the ultimate hammer that we have even though it may take 10 or 20 years to collect it.”
‘Myriad of reasons’
Bell said there is a “myriad of reasons” why accounts go unpaid for any length of time.
“A lot of the cases we are finding is that an owner has rented and they expect the renter to pay the amount,” Bell said. “That person might not be paying.”
Some customers, Bell said, say they cannot afford the bills.
Another slate of customers says they feel the city should provide the service as part of the taxed services.
“We have some who believe they should be billed for it and should be part of their property taxes,” Bell said. “We have one customer who writes ‘extortion’ in the memo of his check.”
Revisiting property taxes?
Councilmember Valerie Therrien lamented the fact the city can’t use property taxes to collect garbage fees because of the city’s tax cap restrictions.
Cleworth noted he had attempted this when he had been mayor to no effect.
“I couldn’t get it past the council so it died,” Cleworth said. “But you can do it, but it would have to go before voters.”
Councilmember June Rogers asked whether it would be worth revisiting the option, but Cleworth said it remains unlikely. Instead, Cleworth said, the council might want to examine eliminating restrictions embedded in the tax cap.
Asking voters to eliminate the tax cap restrictions would be difficult enough to explain, Cleworth. Placing an item incorporating garbage collection fees into property taxes on top of it “would ensure its death very quickly.”