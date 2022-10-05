The Fairbanks Fire Department could add a third ambulance in 2023 to its operational rotation if the city passed an ordinance and corresponding adjustment to the city’s collective bargaining agreement with the Fairbanks Firefighters Union.
The topic returned for discussion at Tuesday’s finance committee, including an update on costs.
A possible solution would mean hiring an additional four firefighters with paramedic or advanced EMT training, at a total cost of $532,000, according to a draft fiscal note. The projected $310,000 in additional revenue from the third ambulance partially offsets the cost, but the city would need to find the remaining $222,000.
“We’re stacking calls and sending for mutual aid — but it’s not mutual, it’s usually [other] agencies coming to help us instead of us ever returning the favor,” said city Chief of Staff Michael Sanders. “We’re looking for every possible solution to eliminate that.”
Incoming Councilmember Joe Ringstad, new to the finance committee, asked about the revenue structure. Margarita Bell, the city’s chief finance officer, said most of the revenue comes from Medicaid calls, which have a limit to how much can be collected.
The city receives money from the Alaska Department of Health’s Supplemental Emergency Medical Transport program which “offsets some of the losses we have in collecting from Medicare Medicaid calls.”
Sanders and Fire Chief Scott Raygor said an amended contract will help.
The current agreement stipulates that the fire department must staff its ladder platform truck if the minimum staffing per shift rises about nine firefighters. The city currently staffs at a minimum of 12 personnel per shift in order to operate a second ambulance. The city budget allows for up to 14 per shift, but can’t be accommodated due to current lack of personnel.
The proposed change would allow the fire department to reorder how it staffs its engines and ambulances. Two firefighters would be assigned to either the ladder truck or the third ambulance call.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth called the problem “entirely self-inflicted” after the council approved the current union agreement in October 2021.
He read a letter from former fire chief Tod Chambers noting that the previous contract allowed the city to cross-man its platform.
“We lost the right to do what we had been doing and now we have a choice,” Cleworth said. “To go back to where we were just a short time ago would cost us hundreds of thousands of dollars.”
Cleworth added that the fire department “has the ambulances and the paramedics and advanced EMTs, but what we don’t have is the right to staff [the ambulances].”
Raygor said if the agreement had been in place Monday night, the city would have avoided stacking two high-level EMS calls or sending them to another agency. If it had stayed “in-house,” the city would have recouped the costs.
Raygor said when the department’s EMS calls had grown over the past few decades. When he joined the department in 1995, it received around 2,300 calls a year.
About 43% of the fire department’s calls require a fire engine or apparatus, including vehicle collisions, lift assists and fires. The rest of the calls are medical-related.
This year, the department projects that it will receive 7,300 total calls, 1,300 calls that require both a fire engine and ambulance, another 1,800 requiring just a fire engine. Ambulance-only calls are expected to hit 4,200 this year.
The city stacks 400 calls, or put on a wait time depending on the seriousness of the call.
Raygor said the city typically sends 400 calls a year to other departments, something a third ambulance could pick up.
The city received a combined 6,995 fire and medical calls in 2021, including 5,191 medical calls.
He called it a frustrating problem that could be solved by returning to the previous agreement.
“It seems like such a simple solution but we can’t seem to get that solution,” Cleworth said. He added before the city council commits to hiring additional firefighters, it should evaluate next year’s budget.
“I’m looking at the other departments of the city and it seems like all the resources are going to the fire department,” Cleworth said. “I would like to see what the needs of the other departments are for the city first.”
Sanders said the city would still need to rely on mutual aid assistance from other departments, but a third ambulance is required regardless.
“We’ve done extensive research into the call volume — they’re not going down, they’re going up,” Sanders said. “We need to find a long-term sustainable solution.
Sanders said if the council is worried an extra $200,000, he would do everything possible to secure it.
He added an additional compromise might include cross-staffing additional platforms, such as the water tender, the rescue engine and the brush truck when above minimal staffing.
“No side would be happy with this, but at least some days we would be able to provide full service to the community,” Sanders said, adding he hasn’t yet discussed it with the union or fire department. “I don’t know if this would go anywhere or not.”