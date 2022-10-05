Fairbanks Fire Department

Liv Clifford/News-Miner

An incentive to recruit paramedics for the Fairbanks Fire Department has been postponed after concerns that last-minute changes would do more harm than good.

 Liv Clifford/News-Miner

The Fairbanks Fire Department could add a third ambulance in 2023 to its operational rotation if the city passed an ordinance and corresponding adjustment to the city’s collective bargaining agreement with the Fairbanks Firefighters Union.

The topic returned for discussion at Tuesday’s finance committee, including an update on costs.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.