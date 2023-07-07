Work continues on the demolition process for the Polaris Building Annex as the contractor Coldfoot Environmental Services moves towards filling the lot in.
But the city of Fairbanks is already eying “a hopeful completion date of the tower” to demolish the building by Oct. 30, 2024, said Tim Zinza with the city engineer’s office. Zinza provided a brief update during a Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning committee meeting on Thursday.
The city issued a request for proposals on the demolition last month and plans to open bid documents on July 17.
Zinza said the goal would be to complete abatement of the building this year by removing all the hazardous materials.
“We expect to have a contractor on board July 26 and the old annex side will be utilized as a staging area for the abatement process,” Zinza told the committee. “There really is no pause period.”
The old annex site, he said, will essentially be the contractor’s staging ground for the next year.
“It will take a few months to abate the building,” Zinza said. “You can’t demo a building until it’s empty [of contaminants].”
According to the bid documents, hazardous materials range from asbestos and mold to paint containing lead and polychlorinated biphenyls (or PCBs), a highly carcinogenic chemical. The PCBs alone will require careful removal and disposal, with most of the debris containing it shipped to a Lower 48 landfill facility.
The state of Alaska currently prohibits the disposal of PCB-contaminated material in state landfills. The material must be sent to a landfill with specialized lining.
Any non-contaminated debris would be disposed of locally; the Fairbanks North Star Borough provided the city with a $1.5 million tipping fee waiver for the project.
“We are expecting the abatement to be done this year and in the spring the demo will begin,” Zinza said.
The abatement and demolition cost will be decided after a preferred bidder has been selected and the contract awarded. A more detailed timeline would also be fleshed out once the city council awards the contractor.
The city received $10 million from the Environmental Protection Agency in 2022 through a congressional discretion appropriation sponsored by Sen. Lisa Murkowski. It received an additional $3 million appropriation in the state of Alaska’s capital budget for the current fiscal year.
The 71-year-old Polaris has been closed for 22 years. It sustained significant flooding damage to the basements around 2002.
There were attempts to revive and renovate the building in the early 2000s but they never came to fruition.
The borough eventually foreclosed on the building in 2018 after former owner Mark Marlow failed to pay three years worth of property taxes, and the city bought it shortly after that with funding the Polaris Working Group raised.
