The city of Fairbanks is eyeing a possible U.S. Department of Transportation grant to overhaul local streets, according to an update at Tuesday’s finance committee meeting.
According to City Engineer Bob Pristash and Carrie Peterson, the city’s grants administrator, the USDOT’s RAISE Grant would overhaul streets, sidewalks and storm drains in the Island Homes neighborhood in Hamilton Acres.
The RAISE grant program is being funded in part through the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. According to U.S. DOT, grants are “awarded on a competitive basis for surface transportation infrastructure projects that will have a significant local or regional impact.”
“It’s a huge project and a lot of money,” Peterson said. She added the project wouldn’t score well on the Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation (FAST) Planning’s list of annual transportation improvement projects that seek funding.
Island Homes is a residential area with about 300 homes, whereas other projects such as Lacey Street or Cushman Street improvements, are more centrally located and heavily used.
Pristash said the potential Island Homes project would cost at least $10 million; RAISE grants require at least a $5 million project to be considered.
“We would totally reconstruct the roads in the Island Homes area because they are failing in places and the drainage is poor,” he said. “The sidewalks are practically falling apart in places, were non-ADA compliant when they were built.”
Pristash estimated no major work has been done since the 1970s.
Peterson said the grant would require a 20% local match, and would flow in through the Alaska Department of Transportation.
Councilmember Aaron Gibson called the grant application a great idea.
“I grew up in Hamilton Acres, and I know they haven’t paved the roads in at least 40 years,” Gibson said. “The roads are super tight and they’re just showing their age.”
Pristash said if funds are granted, the city could complete the project in three years. Surveying could begin over the summer, followed by design and construction done in the second or third year.
Chief of Staff Michael Sanders said more grant opportunities are likely “as the Infrastructure and Jobs Act is unpacked.”